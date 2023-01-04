ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Maimonides Cancer Center pediatric patient ring in new year celebrating their remission

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZKWW_0k2Wj03q00

A pediatric cancer patient and his family celebrated a monumental health development at the Maimonides Cancer Center.

Angel Perez Zapatero, his family and the hospital's staff celebrated being free of leukemia by ringing in the new year with the newly installed bell at the cancer facility.

“It was three years of suffering with him,” said Daniel Perez Villanueva, father of Angel. “Now, thank God we’re in the clear.”

The bell was installed last month by the hospital’s information services department to celebrate a child’s remission.

“Having this bell kind of creates a very good opportunity for the family,” said Dr. Ludovico Guarini, director of pediatric hematology and medical oncology at Maimonides. “It’s a little gesture, but it’s very important.”

Angel and his sister are getting ready to celebrate with a trip to Mexico, and the bell awaits another cancer survivor to ring it victoriously.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Mother found guilty of killing toddler son in 2019

A woman accused of having killed her toddler son almost four years ago and telling police he had been kidnapped before his remains were found buried in the yard of her New Jersey home has been convicted of murder and other charges. Prosecutors in Cumberland County say 28-year-old Nakira Griner...
BRIDGETON, NJ
News 12

NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment

Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn Wednesday night. According to the NYPD, officers were called to do a wellness check when they found the woman lying in the kitchen with her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside the third-floor apartment at 669 East 5th St.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy