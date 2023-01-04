Maimonides Cancer Center pediatric patient ring in new year celebrating their remission

A pediatric cancer patient and his family celebrated a monumental health development at the Maimonides Cancer Center.

Angel Perez Zapatero, his family and the hospital's staff celebrated being free of leukemia by ringing in the new year with the newly installed bell at the cancer facility.

“It was three years of suffering with him,” said Daniel Perez Villanueva, father of Angel. “Now, thank God we’re in the clear.”

The bell was installed last month by the hospital’s information services department to celebrate a child’s remission.

“Having this bell kind of creates a very good opportunity for the family,” said Dr. Ludovico Guarini, director of pediatric hematology and medical oncology at Maimonides. “It’s a little gesture, but it’s very important.”

Angel and his sister are getting ready to celebrate with a trip to Mexico, and the bell awaits another cancer survivor to ring it victoriously.