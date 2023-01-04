Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven threes) and also pitched in eight rebounds and 11 assists for the best individual game in the league this season.

As impressive as Mitchell’s performance was, perhaps it was a little too impressive. The three-time All-Star Mitchell tweeted on Tuesday that he received a “random” drug test from the NBA after his kaboom game.

“Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning,” Mitchell wrote with several laughing-face emojis.

Mitchell’s previous career-high in points was 57, which was one of only two times in his career (prior to Monday) that he had scored 50 or more. But he zoomed right past that against Chicago, and, in the process, turned the Cavs’ previous single-game scoring record (also 57, done by both LeBron James in 2017 and Kyrie Irving in 2015) into rubble.

Still, Mitchell has been a verified bucket throughout his NBA career, so there is little doubt that his exploits on Monday were all achieved fair and square. Mitchell also had a classy gesture at a press conference after his huge game .

