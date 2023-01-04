ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HW1eI_0k2WiqTE00

Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a television reporter after the game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven threes) and also pitched in eight rebounds and 11 assists for the best individual game in the league this season.

As impressive as Mitchell’s performance was, perhaps it was a little too impressive. The three-time All-Star Mitchell tweeted on Tuesday that he received a “random” drug test from the NBA after his kaboom game.

“Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning,” Mitchell wrote with several laughing-face emojis.

Mitchell’s previous career-high in points was 57, which was one of only two times in his career (prior to Monday) that he had scored 50 or more. But he zoomed right past that against Chicago, and, in the process, turned the Cavs’ previous single-game scoring record (also 57, done by both LeBron James in 2017 and Kyrie Irving in 2015) into rubble.

Still, Mitchell has been a verified bucket throughout his NBA career, so there is little doubt that his exploits on Monday were all achieved fair and square. Mitchell also had a classy gesture at a press conference after his huge game .

The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder

Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss

Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
rolling out

On-air tension between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless continues (video)

Shannon Sharpe has returned to his on-air day job on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” but the apparent ongoing tension between the sports debate show’s stars isn’t dissipating any. Sharpe returned to the show on Jan. 4 after not showing up on Jan. 3. He opened the show with a monologue to explain his absence, and to shut down any speculation.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy