wpde.com
Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
wpde.com
Marion Co. officers remember fellow deputy killed in the line of duty
Two years ago, Marion County Sheriff's Deputy David Price, 29, was killed in the line of duty in a car collision on Maiden Down Road. Deputy Price served the Marion County Sheriff's Office since September 2020 and had previously served with the City of Dillon Police Department, according to officials.
wpde.com
Several homes struck with bullets, one person grazed in Scotland County, deputies say
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Several houses were struck with bullets Thursday night on Quick Street in the Gibson community of Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said one person was “possibly grazed. “. The investigation is ongoing at...
Man led Florence County deputies on chase with 4 kids, drugs, weapon inside car, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of leading Florence County deputies on a chase with four kids, drugs, and a weapon inside his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment, failure to stop for […]
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
wpde.com
Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
wach.com
Body of woman found in Lugoff donation bin identified, victim went missing in March
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's says it has identified the body of a woman found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. Officials say the person was identified as Lugoff native Lesley Lemoine, 47, who was reported missing since March 2022. The autopsy did...
wpde.com
Suspects accused of assaulting North Myrtle Beach store employee identified
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have identified two suspects who they said assaulted an employee at a Burlington Coat Factory on Dec. 20 during a strong-armed robbery,. The complainant told the responding officer that while at the cash register, she heard the merchandise alarm go off. She...
WIS-TV
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
WMBF
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman upset she wasn't moved to another apartment following fire
ROBESON COUNTY (S.C.) — Carmen Hipp said the past week of her life has been hard, because of what she's had to deal with inside her apartment at the Morgan Britt apartment complex in Lumberton. Online records show the complex is the property of the Robeson County Housing Authority.
wpde.com
Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
richmondobserver
Richmond County deputies charge man in tool theft
ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending charges from last year is accused of stealing tools in the early days of 2023. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Jan. 3 about a larceny on Loch Haven Road. The homeowner...
kool1027.com
Body Found In Lugoff Identified
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
wpde.com
Sewer line maintenance closes Lake City lane of traffic
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working on North Ron McNair Boulevard in Lake City to perform sewer line maintenance. Maintenance will be going on for two to three days. One lane of traffic is closed for crews to work.
heraldadvocate.com
Bennettsville man thanks deputy for saving his life
Early Christmas morning, Vondrea Johnson was traveling on a back road behind the federal prison headed to his home in Bennettsville. He was thinking about getting home to open presents later with his wife and six children. But in the blink of an eye, everything changed when some deer ran...
2 jailed without bond in ‘pre-planned’ killing of Maxton man, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men are in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a Maxton man that happened three days before Christmas, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kobe O. Mobley, 18, of Maxton, and Xavier Jones, 22, are facing multiple additional charges in the death of […]
