Marlboro County, SC

wpde.com

Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
LUMBERTON, NC
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies charge man in tool theft

ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending charges from last year is accused of stealing tools in the early days of 2023. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Jan. 3 about a larceny on Loch Haven Road. The homeowner...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
kool1027.com

Body Found In Lugoff Identified

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
LUGOFF, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville man thanks deputy for saving his life

Early Christmas morning, Vondrea Johnson was traveling on a back road behind the federal prison headed to his home in Bennettsville. He was thinking about getting home to open presents later with his wife and six children. But in the blink of an eye, everything changed when some deer ran...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

