ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

$400,000 worth of art stolen from truck in Boulder

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

BOULDER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is attempting to locate several pieces of art stolen from a locked truck.

The theft took place the evening of Dec. 14, when a company responsible for transporting the art across the country found the padlock to the truck housing the art had been cut, and the artwork taken.

Those transporting the art had been staying at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road when the art was taken.

These were the pieces that were stolen:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FOEk_0k2Wgw7g00
    Five pieces of art valued at over $400,000 were stolen from a transportation company in Boulder on 12/14/2022. Courtesy: Boulder Police Department 1/3/2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9zcr_0k2Wgw7g00
    Five pieces of art valued at over $400,000 were stolen from a transportation company in Boulder on 12/14/2022. Courtesy: Boulder Police Department 1/3/2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJION_0k2Wgw7g00
    Five pieces of art valued at over $400,000 were stolen from a transportation company in Boulder on 12/14/2022. Courtesy: Boulder Police Department 1/3/2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdF3H_0k2Wgw7g00
    Five pieces of art valued at over $400,000 were stolen from a transportation company in Boulder on 12/14/2022. Courtesy: Boulder Police Department 1/3/2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYSt0_0k2Wgw7g00
    Five pieces of art valued at over $400,000 were stolen from a transportation company in Boulder on 12/14/2022. Courtesy: Boulder Police Department 1/3/2023.
Poly-drug use found in 45% of impaired Colorado drivers

The artwork pictured above is valued at over $400,000. Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and should reference case 22-12364.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police

A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man suspected of robbing two Denver area banks in 30-minute period

FBI Denver has published a press release related to a bank robber they're looking for, suspected in robbing two Denver-area banks while donning a hat with ear flaps. On January 3, at about 9:30 AM, the suspect robbed a Chase Bank location (3435 S. University Boulevard) in Englewood, Colorado before going on to rob a First Bank in Denver (2740 S. Colorado Boulevard) 30 minutes later.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Missing man found dead in Denver

DENVER — A 27-year-old man who went missing last week has been found dead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday on behalf of Denver Police. They were asking for help finding Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, who was last seen around...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
EDGEWATER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police officer saves the day when baby stopped breathing downtown

A Denver police officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon when a mother needed help for her baby, who was reportedly not breathing.It was around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Stout Street when Zain Dada tweeted the mother was crying for someone to help her child while they were in the downtown area.Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado Officer Dore was on duty during the parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show a couple blocks away. That's when a man and his partner let him know about the mother...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy