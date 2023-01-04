$400,000 worth of art stolen from truck in Boulder

BOULDER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is attempting to locate several pieces of art stolen from a locked truck.

The theft took place the evening of Dec. 14, when a company responsible for transporting the art across the country found the padlock to the truck housing the art had been cut, and the artwork taken.

Those transporting the art had been staying at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road when the art was taken.

These were the pieces that were stolen:

Five pieces of art valued at over $400,000 were stolen from a transportation company in Boulder on 12/14/2022. Courtesy: Boulder Police Department 1/3/2023.

The artwork pictured above is valued at over $400,000. Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and should reference case 22-12364.

