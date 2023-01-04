ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

The Gypsy Bean mobile coffee bar is open for business

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xui6j_0k2WguME00

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The Gypsy Bean is a coffee lover’s nirvana.

Owner Mavrick Massie offers handcrafted lattes, hot or iced, and made fresh at the moment.

From the first drops of coffee to the milk and syrup, to the froth and toppings, Mavrick makes sure each drink is just what a customer wants.

How long could Speaker battle drag on? 1865 offers a stark example.

The 13-year-old coffee lover said he has his food handler’s license and operates The Gypsy Bean under the business license of his parents, Audra and Ronnie Massie. He said on Friday, December 30, 2022, that he started loving coffee at an early age. A few months ago, he set out to turn it into a business, serving it to customers at MJM Farms, his family’s pumpkin patch.

“I started doing a lot of research trying to figure out what I was doing, and, eventually, I found a niche,” said Mavrick. “I found exactly how and what I was supposed to add to it, and the business just grew from there.”

Mavrick said he had help from family, including his brother, McCrae, who was happy to sample drinks and give feedback.

“He got a lot of positive feedback,” McCrae said. “So that (he) decided to get like a menu and stuff and start going places for his teachers, people, just set up at events. And I think he’s did really good, so far.”

Free book on poisonous, venomous animals in Virginia available for download

The Gypsy Bean has done business at private events in both Raleigh and Wyoming County, including a Wyoming County Board of Education party and a Christmas party at Tim Berry Real Estate in Beckley.

Mavrick personally created the house lattes, like the Candy Cane Collage and Gingerbread Man, two of his holiday drinks.

As with any coffee bar, customers can pick their own flavors and toppings. Mavrick said he only uses the best products, focusing on what customers like.

His dream is to give wheels to The Gypsy Bean.

“I’ve been saving my money to get a truck,” Mavrick said. “They’re extremely expensive, so all of my events are going towards buying one, so I can truly become a mobile coffee shop.”

The Gypsy Bean may be booked through MJM Farms Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Coalition creates hotline for Beckley residents still out of water

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Two Beckley residents are pleading with the local government for help and advocating for those still without water. Elaina Hurley, who is part of the Raleigh County NAACP, and Pamela Garrison, tri-chair of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign met for an interview to tell legislators they need help. “So, now we have […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Just Kidding LLC. in Ronceverte closing after two years

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – Owners of a beloved small business in Greenbrier County announced they are closing their doors for good. Just Kidding LLC., in Ronceverte will be shutting down permanently on February 28, 2023. The children’s store has brought a spark of excitement for many who stopped in downtown Ronceverte for the past two […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Rotarians band together to help with Raleigh County water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Organizations in our area are coming together to help with the lack of water. The Rotary Clubs of Beckley, Princeton and Bluefield purchased pallets of bottled water from Fastenal Fulfillment Center, who also donated a pallet, and will deliver them to The Raleigh County Emergency Services building on Friday, January 6, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley Public Works to pick up leftover Christmas trees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If your Christmas tree still sits in your living room, the city of Beckley wants to help out. There will be a tree pickup the week of January 9th, 2023. City Public Works Director Pamela Frey says not many people use live trees anymore. In 2022, the city collected 79 trees. “All […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Water Company poised to restore water to car washes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Car washes in Raleigh County could begin to get water on the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, Beckley Water Company spokesman Jonathan Stanley said on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The company was forced to pause water service to car washes last week, as multiple customer leaks and breaks in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Water Company lifts boil water advisory

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since December 27, 2022, Beckley Water Company had issued a boil water advisory for its customers. Today, January 6, 2023, that boil advisory has been lifted. The advisory was issued due to the extremely low temperatures, high water usage and main water line breaks. Since then, results of bacteriological tests have […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Lewisburg water project ‘on track’ for early 2024 completion

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – City officials told 59News the Lewisburg water project is on track and construction is going smoothly. The $75 million project is expected to be completed by February 2024. Construction of the new system forced the closure of a 1.8-mile section of the Greenbrier River Trail, but Lewisburg City Manager Misty Hill […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Knife River Barber Co. opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The first new business of 2023 in Lewisburg celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, January 2. Knife River Barber Company offers stylish men’s haircuts such as fades, tapers, Gentlemen’s cuts and more, as well as beard trimming and facial hair styling. Owner Hunter Ventress has been cutting hair for five years and […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County water distribution for January 6, 2023

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Raleigh County Emergency Services posted the most recent water distribution list for Raleigh County on Friday, January 6, 2023. Drinking water will be available at the following areas: Boil water advisory lifted for Fitzpatrick and Clear Creek customers The positioning of the potable water tankers across the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three Rotary clubs in the area are providing water to Raleigh County residents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Three local area Rotary Clubs are joining together to provide water to people across Raleigh County on Friday, January 6. With support from the local Assistant District Governor Lisa Clark, leadership from the Bluefield, Princeton and Beckley Rotary Clubs purchased four pallets of water from Fastenal Fulfillment Center in Bluefield. The pallets will […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh General Hospital announces job fair event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those currently seeking employment in the Raleigh County area may be in luck, as Raleigh General Hospital has announced a number of employment opportunities which can be explored at the hospital’s upcoming job fair. The job fair event is set to take place on...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

CNX Foundation donations surpass $100,000 to charities in southwestern VA 2022

CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — Due to flood relief efforts in Buchanan County to holiday gift donations and food drives, CNX Resources’ (NYSE: CNX) CNX Foundation contributed more than $100,000 to southwestern Virginia community-focused organizations throughout 2022. This was all possible as a result from delivering upon CNX’s Appalachia First vision to more effectively leverage the Appalachian […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Water crisis in Raleigh County close to ending

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After nearly two weeks without water, residents still without it could soon get relief. Rural areas of Raleigh County are finally seeing water. This includes along Route 3 towards the Sun Dial area. While some people lost water early on Friday, January 6th, due to air in the system, representatives with […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy