Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WGRZ TV
WATCH: Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin's health
The Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. will provide an update on Damar Hamlin's health. Doctors at UC Health say he has made "substantial improvement."
WGRZ TV
NFL makes it official, announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not...
WGRZ TV
Josh Allen: It was tough to 'actually describe how I felt, all my teammates felt, in that moment'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, Josh Allen tried to find the words to describe what he saw. "It's hard to answer that question and actually describe how I...
WGRZ TV
'I just wanted him to get up' | Damar Hamlin's former teammate relying on good memories to get him through the uncertainty
LARGO, Md. — In football, players say teammates can become like family. When 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shockingly collapsed on the field after making a tackle during Monday night football, the whole family was hurting. John Morgan III, a Prince George's County native and DeMatha High School...
WGRZ TV
NFL presents possible playoff scenarios after canceling Bills-Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced Thursday the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night. The league also announced a slew of possible scenarios approved by the competition committee, including a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.
1 city turned down NFL’s request to host AFC championship game
The NFL is seeking potential neutral sites for the AFC Championship Game but at least one city will have to be crossed off the list. The post 1 city turned down NFL’s request to host AFC championship game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WGRZ TV
Teammate Says damar Hamlin is "Awake"
Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest at Monday's game against the Bengals. He had to be resuscitated on the field.
WGRZ TV
Meet the Mafia: Trio continues epic Bills road trip streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Our final segment of the 12-part series is about an epic road trip tradition that started way back in the 80s. Thirty eight years ago, before Bills Mafia and before Jim Kelly was QB, these three diehard Bills fans began an adventure that continues to this day.
AllSyracue
How to Watch Syracuse at #11 Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (10-5, 3-1) at #11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2) Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 7th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
