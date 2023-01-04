ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

By The Associated Press
KAAL-TV
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Couple in central Florida retirement community found slain

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple’s car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to...
MOUNT DORA, FL
KAAL-TV

Katie Hobbs to give inaugural address as Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will outline her vision for the next four years during her inaugural address Thursday, ushering in an era of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. Hobbs has been governor since Monday, when power transferred under the...
ARIZONA STATE
KAAL-TV

Raising awareness about human trafficking across Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is informing Iowans about recognizing the signs of trafficking and how it can be prevented. In January 2022, Pate announced the launch of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking Initiative. Now, one year...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Gifted AEDs aim to improve cardiac arrest survival rates

(ABC 6 News) – As local agencies are stepping up and emphasizing the importance of having an AED, or automatic external defibrillator, on hand. The St. Charles police department is slated to receive four new AEDs in the coming months through a grant from the University of Minnesota. St....
SAINT CHARLES, MN
KAAL-TV

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s Democratic leaders pledge to use their new control of the state Legislature to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. Wednesday marked the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Huge storm hits California with damaging winds, heavy rains

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damaging winds and heavy rains hit California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flash flooding, and leaving a child dead after a tree fell on a home. Officials had ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAAL-TV

Snow showers continue into Thursday morning

There are still some pockets of drizzle out there with snow showers. The drizzle component will escape us tonight and leave some lingering snow showers through about 9 AM on Thursday. Accumulations will pick back up again with the onset of night time. But only minor. They’ll range from minimal amounts in north Iowa to 1.5″ north of US 14.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy