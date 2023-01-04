Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

Read full article on original website
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
UPDATE: Endangered Person Advisory canceled; missing 3-year-old Iowa girl found safe
UPDATE: (1/6/2023, 11:40 a.m.) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says a missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. Fallon Wells, was the subject of an Endangered Person Advisory, but has been located safely in Missouri. DCI said “she is now with law enforcement and human services representatives.”
New bill would offer treatment instead of incarceration for nonviolent offenders
(ABC 6 News) – Still in the first week of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, local lawmakers are working on bills they weren’t able to get across the finish line last year. Representative Patricia Mueller (R – Austin) says her new bill would direct nonviolent drug offenders towards...
Couple in central Florida retirement community found slain
MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple’s car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to...
MSP responds to hundreds of crashes, spinouts Tuesday; 1 fatality reported
(ABC 6 News) – Winter weather is once again creating driving headaches for Minnesotans. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said they responded to 226 crashes, 804 vehicle spinouts, and 13 jackknifed semi’s between 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were 8 crashes with injuries reported including...
Katie Hobbs to give inaugural address as Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will outline her vision for the next four years during her inaugural address Thursday, ushering in an era of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. Hobbs has been governor since Monday, when power transferred under the...
Raising awareness about human trafficking across Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is informing Iowans about recognizing the signs of trafficking and how it can be prevented. In January 2022, Pate announced the launch of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking Initiative. Now, one year...
Gifted AEDs aim to improve cardiac arrest survival rates
(ABC 6 News) – As local agencies are stepping up and emphasizing the importance of having an AED, or automatic external defibrillator, on hand. The St. Charles police department is slated to receive four new AEDs in the coming months through a grant from the University of Minnesota. St....
Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s Democratic leaders pledge to use their new control of the state Legislature to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. Wednesday marked the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals...
Huge storm hits California with damaging winds, heavy rains
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damaging winds and heavy rains hit California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flash flooding, and leaving a child dead after a tree fell on a home. Officials had ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people...
Snow showers continue into Thursday morning
There are still some pockets of drizzle out there with snow showers. The drizzle component will escape us tonight and leave some lingering snow showers through about 9 AM on Thursday. Accumulations will pick back up again with the onset of night time. But only minor. They’ll range from minimal amounts in north Iowa to 1.5″ north of US 14.
