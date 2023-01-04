ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Related
Affidavit links Kohberger to Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The newly unsealed probable cause affidavit sheds light on how 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger became the main suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. According to the affidavit, Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene after finding a "tan leather knife sheath" lying next...
WATCH: Pennsylvania State Police aircraft makes stop at Willard Airport

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane arrived at Willard Airport this afternoon and departed nearly an hour later. But this wasn’t just any plane, the FAA registry showed the aircraft was registered to the Pennsylvania State Police, and the arrival and departure coincided with the announced extradition of the man suspected of killing four Idaho […]
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
PA State police arrest former PennDOT worker for driver’s license frauds

Philadelphia (WPHL) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a former PennDOT employee for using his government position to commit driver’s license frauds. Former driver’s license assistant, Angelo Carrion, was accused of abusing his position to facilitate a fraudulent scheme to allow ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicle. According to a criminal complaint by the Vehicle […]
