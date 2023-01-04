Read full article on original website
Pa. taxpayers to pick up tab for transporting Idaho slaying suspect on state police plane
The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
Affidavit links Kohberger to Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The newly unsealed probable cause affidavit sheds light on how 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger became the main suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. According to the affidavit, Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene after finding a "tan leather knife sheath" lying next...
The impact of 'social media sleuths' on the Idaho student murder investigation
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Idaho murder case is opening up a conversation about the impact of social media on criminal investigations. It makes sense that the Idaho murder case would intrigue a criminology professor like Dr. Michael Jenkins and animate the students in his classes at the University of Scranton.
‘Going to get some Thai food’: Indiana police pulled over Idaho homicide suspect on his way to Pa. home
BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, whom police have arrested in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, was stopped twice by Indiana law enforcement while he and his father made a cross-country drive from Pullman, Washington, to Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body-cam and dash-cam footage released...
Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Captured By Police Bodycam In Indiana: Report
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with police not once, but twice on his drive from Washington to Pennsylvania before he was officially labeled as a suspect in the four college students' murders, reports ABC 7. And one of the stops was captured by an Indiana state trooper.Indiana St…
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
WATCH: Pennsylvania State Police aircraft makes stop at Willard Airport
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane arrived at Willard Airport this afternoon and departed nearly an hour later. But this wasn’t just any plane, the FAA registry showed the aircraft was registered to the Pennsylvania State Police, and the arrival and departure coincided with the announced extradition of the man suspected of killing four Idaho […]
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Idaho murders: Everything you need to know about suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks after four students were brutally slain in their beds. DailyMail.com answers your questions about the arrest.
abc27.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police announce New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement data
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend. The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a...
PA State police arrest former PennDOT worker for driver’s license frauds
Philadelphia (WPHL) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a former PennDOT employee for using his government position to commit driver’s license frauds. Former driver’s license assistant, Angelo Carrion, was accused of abusing his position to facilitate a fraudulent scheme to allow ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicle. According to a criminal complaint by the Vehicle […]
