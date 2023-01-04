ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbE0s_0k2Wgaww00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, coming back after we made them safe, picking up any debris, our crew’s big effort today is on pothole repair,” Scott Mozier, Fresno City Public Works director said.

Mozier said over the weekend their department got 40 calls for service. They’re expecting many more in the next few days, despite the work they’re doing now.

“We’ll be up in the 100s of potholes filled today no doubt.  So basically the storm, it’s just that action, of water getting in and then the load from cars and trucks and trucks hitting the pavement and that’s what creates a pothole,” he added.

Crews were also actively unclogging storm drains and addressing street flooding downtown. Mozier also says they’re anticipating down trees as they had to clean up a few from this weekend.

“We have about three dozen crews on call just to handle tree issues if the need arises,” he added.

Mozier said the best way to alert the city of issues like potholes and flooding is through the Fres-Go app. He said the more people who report an issue, the more likely crews will come out right away.

“Citizens can be our eyes and ears to report things and we can respond all the more quickly,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno clean-up crews working hard amidst storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After the downpour, city crews around the valley are working hard to clean up the aftermath of Wednesday night’s storm. While flooding is a major concern, officials say they have seen more downed trees than flooded roadways. Clean-up crews kicked into overdrive to unclog gutters and clean up fallen trees. “We’ve […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Multiple businesses destroyed by fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple businesses are a total loss after a fire ripped through a strip mall in southeast Fresno, according to officials. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Kings Canyon just east of Clovis Avenue. According to officials, when they arrived on scene, the fire was already well-established. Fire officials say […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley cities prepare for possible flooding amid storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With heavy rain in the forecast tonight cities throughout the valley are preparing for possible flooding.  With the ground already saturated from previous rainfall the valley could be much more prone to flooding.  Crews are quickly pumping water between ponding braising to make room for incoming rainfall.  “Basically, these basins […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties

January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Winter storms hit Clovis with more heavy rain forecasted

Winter storms aren’t finished with Clovis as if rockslides down the Freeway 168 weren’t enough for some residents trying to get home. On Wednesday, January 4, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory and flood watch for the city and surrounding areas of Fresno County. Many Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy