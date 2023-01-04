Yale New Haven Health Check: Joe Petreycik, RN -Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, Bridgeport Hospital Heart and Vascular Center

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield County families have a tad more members than the average home in the United States, according to Census data. Each Fairfield County household has 2.69 members in it, according to the Census. For comparison, the U.S. average is 2.6 people per household. Connecticut trends a bit below the average, with 2.5 people per household.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO