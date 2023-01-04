In early November, I lamented in this paper the absence of the El Jebel Bag Pipers and the AFA band performing entertaining and patriotic music on Saturday during Wintersköl. To my great pleasure I found out mid-December that the music was back on. Congratulations to the chamber of commerce for making this important part of Wintersköl happen. Perhaps the chamber could put this on the website for Wintersköl. Now, hopefully the weather cooperates to allow the AFA and El Jebel Pipers to get to Aspen. Enjoy and thank you.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO