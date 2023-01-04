Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Guest Commentary: Sheriff DiSalvo speaks of the past, praises staff
I’d like to take this final opportunity to address the community as your sheriff. I am fortunate to have been part of an amazing and sometimes strange legacy that began with a Gonzo journalist in the early 1970s, and lived for over 50 years. I worked with Sheriff Dick Kienast and his successor, Sheriff Bob Braudis, and occasionally even sought advice from Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. They all achieved legendary status in this valley, and each continued to grow and improve the organization and brought prominence to our community on many levels.
Aspen Daily News
Conceptual changes at Local Coffee, Here House raise concerns
Following a six-week closure in the offseason, Local Coffee House reopened its doors in mid-December with a new conceptual model in place. Before the temporary closure, Local stood as a coffeehouse, hangout spot and restaurant concept, serving breakfast and lunch daily. Over the past couple weeks since reopening, the coffee shop has been operating on a leaner staff and shorter hours, serving takeout coffee drinks and pastries.
Aspen Daily News
Inventory shows who lives in APCHA deed-restricted ownership housing
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series from Aspen Journalism examining the ownership affordable-housing inventory maintained by APCHA. The next story, to be published in Aspen Daily News on Sunday, will dive into the RO market. More than 3,200 people live in the 1,652 deed-restricted...
Aspen Daily News
Community input on airport
I really hope that the important intentions of the Airport Advisory Board are realized this year. As a citizen who was involved with the initial process of determining recommendations for the airport via ASE Vision, I felt like the recommendations ultimately did not reflect what the majority of the community feels — yes to upgrading the terminal and a big fat no to runway expansion.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA to publish results of compliance cases online
At the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors’ first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, discussions on transparency and compliance cases again took center stage. The resumed discussion came on the heels of the board’s last meeting, on Dec. 14, when concerns were raised during public comment about APCHA’s...
Aspen Daily News
📺 Wintersköl 2023
Aspen's "Annual Toast to Winter" returns! This year will offer locals and visitors all of their favorite Wintersköl activities, including snow sculptures, soupköl, bonfire, torchlight decent, fireworks, and more! Malany Muro for the special events team at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association joins Diana Lane on the show to preview the event.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Jan. 5
Full Moon Uphill Dinners will return to Buttermilk starting on Friday. In a Wednesday announcement, Aspen Skiing Co. said uphillers are encouraged to skin or hike up main Buttermilk for the dinners but participants must purchase and display an uphill pass. The passes can be purchased at any SkiCo ticket office for $69. They also will be sold from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the main Buttermilk ticket office. SkiCo workers will be checking the base area for compliance among uphillers on Friday.
Aspen Daily News
Semple: ‘Valley Girl’ meets ‘#SELFIE’ chick
I’m obsessed with the way particular girls and young women in America talk. I’ve been this way since 1982 when I first heard Frank Zappa’s song “Valley Girl” on Casey Casem’s top 40 countdown radio show. The lingo, the slang, the pronunciation, the enunciation,...
Aspen Daily News
Hunt preps construction for former Main Street Bakery site
Developer Mark Hunt’s organization has made good on a pledge to start construction this week on the long-dormant and highly visible Main Street Bakery project in Aspen. Crews started putting up construction fencing, moving equipment onto the site and undertaking other staging on Tuesday. The plan is for a construction crew to “hit it hard” next week, said Jimmy Marcus, a local representative of Hunt’s development firm.
Aspen Daily News
Buglione takes over as Pitkin County sheriff on Tuesday
Pitkin County sheriff-elect Michael Buglione, who takes office on Tuesday at 1 p.m., said Thursday that the transition process with Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his administration has not gone smoothly so far. “It’s not a peaceful transfer of leadership, not the way I would have certainly expected or certainly would...
Aspen Daily News
Patriotic tunes
In early November, I lamented in this paper the absence of the El Jebel Bag Pipers and the AFA band performing entertaining and patriotic music on Saturday during Wintersköl. To my great pleasure I found out mid-December that the music was back on. Congratulations to the chamber of commerce for making this important part of Wintersköl happen. Perhaps the chamber could put this on the website for Wintersköl. Now, hopefully the weather cooperates to allow the AFA and El Jebel Pipers to get to Aspen. Enjoy and thank you.
Aspen Daily News
Obituary: Thomas L. Goers
Age 75 passed away in his home in Old Snowmass on 12/2/2022. Tom was born in Elgin Illinois to Bill & Ruth Goers on March 28, 1947. He graduated from Dundee High School where he was named to the Ill All State Basketball Team. He attended college at UNM and finished his education at the University of Illinois. He moved to Tucson AZ and married his High School Sweetheart Sandy Haughey in August 1971.
Aspen Daily News
GSHS hockey splits two games with state champs, get ‘wake up call’
If the order of results for the Glenwood Springs hockey team’s back-to-back series had been swapped, the team may have been ecstatic after game two Wednesday morning. Instead, it was a gut check. The Demons made a titanic statement Tuesday night, toppling defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain in a...
Comments / 0