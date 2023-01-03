ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

The Flash: Stephen Amell To Return as Green Arrow in Final Season

Stephen Amell, whose turn as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow kicked off The CW's interconnected universe of superhero shows a decade ago, will return to play the role one last time in the ninth and final season of The Flash. Amell will appear in the ninth episode of the season, which means he will appear alongside John Diggle (David Ramsey), Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), and Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), whose return was announced yesterday. Given that Oliver died during the Crisis on Infinite Earths event, it seems likely that Oliver's return will be enabled by time-travel, a frequent plot device in the Arrowverse and on The Flash.
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things' Sadie Sink opens up about "awful" last scenes in final season

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has shared how she’s feeling ahead of the final season of the hit Netflix sci-fi. The actress famously joined the show in season two as skateboarding tomboy Max Mayfield. Now preparing herself for Max’s last episodes in season 5, Sink has confessed she’s expecting...
tvinsider.com

‘The Resident’ Season 6 Finale Promo: Will Docs Save Governor & Hospital? (PHOTOS)

It looks like we were at least partly right: Governor Betz (Steven Culp) does end up a patient at Chastain in The Resident Season 6 finale. Fox has released photos and a promo teasing the two-hour event on January 10, and for the governor, his only hope is a heart transplant. “Move me to the top of the transplant list,” he demands. Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) asks Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) if he thinks something is worth it. “For the greater good, yes,” the Raptor says.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News

Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awkwardly Face Off Over Interfaith Tensions in ‘You People’ Trailer

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for You People, its upcoming Kenya Barris comedy starring and co-written by Jonah Hill. The three-minute teaser for Barris’ directorial debut delivers a fuller look at Hill’s character, Ezra Cohen, and his effort to find love, and more specifically, woo Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed in Los Angeles. At the top of the trailer, Ezra reveals to his friend (played by Sam Jay) his desperation to find partnership amid feeling “alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Lying Life of Adults' Review: Netflix's Vibrantly...
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’ Reveals Returning ‘Roseanne’ Character (PHOTOS)

The Conners is finally unveiling its long-rumored returning character in new first-look images for the January 11 episode, “Two More Years and a Stolen Rose.”. Eric Allan Kramer, who played Bobo in Roseanne‘s Season 1 episode, “Dan’s Birthday Bash,” will officially reprise his role after more than 30 years. As viewers of Roseanne may recall, Bobo owns a snowplowing company and has quite a temper when he drinks, as is teased in the newly-released photos from the upcoming episode of The Conners.
GoldDerby

Golden Globes: ‘Better Call Saul’ will win for final season, just like ‘Breaking Bad’

After being consistently overlooked since 2016, “Better Call Saul” has finally received its first Best Drama Series Golden Globe nomination. This long overdue recognition comes for the AMC program’s sixth and final season, which aired in two parts over the spring and summer of 2022. The prequel and sequel series to “Breaking Bad” has already followed its predecessor by only catching the attention of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with its bifurcated last batch of episodes, and it could now further emulate it by pulling off a last minute victory in the top category. “Breaking Bad” won Best Drama Series in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tvinsider.com

Why James Badge Dale Said Yes to ‘1923’ Despite Shocking Episode 3 Ending

[SPOILER ALERT: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 1923 Season 1 Episode 3, “The War Comes Home.”]. Mayhem is the one word to describe the latter half of 1923 Episode 3. Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) returned with a vengeance for Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), staging a firestorm shootout that killed and maimed many. In true Taylor Sheridan and Yellowstone fashion, a key player was killed off earlier than expected in this fight. Now, John Dutton, Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) death throws the future of the Dutton family tree into question.
MONTANA STATE
WWD

11 New Shows to Watch in January 2023

Along with the New Year, the month of January will bring a new slate of shows on some of the top streaming platforms. The emerging themes explore topics such as success, nostalgia and heart-racing adventure.  Among them, the return of “Ginny & Georgina” on Netflix. In the upcoming season, Ginny will attempt to uncover her mother’s mysterious past and Georgina will work even harder to keep her unfavorable past hidden. “Velma,” premiering on HBO Max, stars Mindy Kaling as the beloved character in a new adult comedy version of the Scooby-Doo children’s series.More from WWD'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for...
GEORGIA STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Foundation’ Season 2 Teaser Hints at Life or Death Stakes (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Season 2 of its sci-fi epic, Foundation, which is officially set to return this summer. In the two-minute long teaser viewers get a deeper look at the saga produced by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
tvinsider.com

‘Sherlock’: Would You Watch a Season 5? (POLL)

It’s been five years since there’s been new Sherlock, and considering no one has said it’s been canceled yet, there’s still hope for more. In fact, co-creator Steven Moffat recently addressed the series’ future. Moffat would “start writing tomorrow” if given the opportunity and Benedict...
tvinsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Three weeks after Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at the age of 40, his funeral has taken place. Boss’ “close family” members attended a “small and intimate funeral” on January 4 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. There is “a larger celebration of life ceremony” with “close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family” planned for a later date. No further details have been released about that.
LOS ANGELES, CA

