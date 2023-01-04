250 of the Coolest "M" Baby Name Ideas for Girls Born in 2023

iStock

Picking out a name for your new little munchkin can be quite a daunting task. When you look for a baby girl name that starts with the letter "M," you should keep in mind that a good name is unique. Your little girl will carry that name with her for the rest of her life, so it is important that you choose the best possible "M" girl baby name for your daughter!

Girl names that start with "M" are extra special. Rumor has it that girls whose names start with "M" are quick learners and are determined leaders. They love the work that they do and will do everything in their power to do it right. The names for girls starting with the letter "M" also have a personal connection with the number 4 which signifies spirituality and stability.

If you are looking for unique baby names that start with the letter "M" then your search ends here. Here is our guide for 250 "M" girl baby names and their meanings!

250 Girl Names That Start With M

1. Mia

This spunky girl’s name means “mine” in Italian and Spanish.

2. Madison

With English origins, this name means “son of Matthew.”

3. Madelyn

In French, this name means “woman from Magdala”

4. Maya

In Sanskrit, this baby girl’s name means “illusion” or “magic.”

5. Mavise

Embedded in French roots, this name means “songbird.”

6. Melanie

In Greek, this name means “blackness.”

7. Mackenzie

With roots in Gaelic, this name means “comely”, “child of the wise leader” or “born of fire.”

8. Madeline

In Old English, this name means “high tower.”

9. Maria

With Latin roots, this baby girl’s name means “of the sea.”

10. Mary

In both Aramaic and Hebrew, this name means “beloved” or “drop of the sea.”

11. Margaret

This Greek name means “pearl.”

12. Melody

With Greek origins, this name means “song.”

13. Morgan

In Old Welsh, this name means “sea protector.”

14. Molly

With Hebrew roots, this name means “star of the sea.”

15. Mariah

In Latin, this name means “the Lord is my teacher.”

16. Makayla

Makayla means “who resembles God” and has Hebrew origins.

17. Marley

This English name means “pleasant seaside meadow.”

18. Michelle

In French, this baby girl’s name means “who is like God.”

19. Malia

With Hawaiian roots, this name means “of the sea.”

20. Maggie

Of Old English roots, this name means “pearl.”

21. McKenna

This Scottish and Gaelic name means “ascend.”

22. Melissa

Melissa comes from the Greek word for “bee.”

23. Miriam

This name is also the name of Moses’s sister in the Old Testament.

24. Maysun

In Arabic, this name means “beautiful face.”

25. Mariana

With Spanish origins, this name means “grace” or “drop of the sea.”

26. Myla

Myla means “soldier” or “merciful.”

27. Maci

In Old French, this name means “weapon.”

28. Makenna

This Irish and African name means “happy one.”

29. Madilyn

In Old English, this name means “woman of Magdala.”

30. Miranda

With Latin origins, this name means “worthy of admiration.”

31. Millie

The meaning of Millie is “industrious.”

32. Maeve

This Irish and Gaelic name means “intoxicating.”

33. Margot

In French, this name means “pearl.”

34. Mayu

With Japanese roots, this name means “true” or “generosity.”

35. Miracle

In Latin, this baby girl’s name means “wonder.”

36. Magnolia

After the sweet-smelling flower.

37. Mikayla

In Hebrew, this name means “who is like God.”

38. Maliyah

In Hawaiian, this name means “calm” and “peaceful.”

39. McKinley

With Gaelic roots, this name means “learned ruler.”

40. Mabel

In Latin, this name means “loveable.”

41. Madelynn

With Hebrew origins, this name means “woman from Magdala.”

42. Mira

Mira means “admirable” or “peace.”

43. Malaysia

In Sanskrit, this name means “land of mountains.”

44. Maryam

This name means “exalted one” or “beloved.”

45. Macie

In Irish and English, this name means “a gift of the Lord.”

46. Marlee

With English roots, this name means “marshy meadow.”

47. Maia

The Greek name means “mother.”

48. Melany

Melany means “darkness” in Greek.

49. Meredith

In Welsh, this name means “great Lord.”

50. Megan

With Welsh roots, this baby girl’s name means “pearl.”

51. Myra

This name is a feminine version of the name Myron.

52. Matilda

In Old German, this name means “mighty in battle.”

53. Maisie

This Scottish name means “pearl.”

54. Marilyn

Made popular by fashion icon, Marilyn Monroe!

55. Macy

In Old French, this name means “weapon.”

56. Mallory

Mallory means “ill-omened” in French.

57. Mariam

This name means “star of the sea.”

58. Madilynn

In Latin, this name means “of Magdala.”

59. Milani

In Latin, this name means “from the middle of the plain.”

60. Medb

With Celtic roots, this name means “a mythical queen.”

61. Melina

In Greek, this name translates to “honey.”

62. Monica

With Latin origins, this name means “advisor” or “truth.”

63. Maren

Maren means “sea” in Latin.

64. Marie

This baby girl’s name means “star of the sea” in Latin.

65. Mae

With English origins, this name means “pearl.”

66. Madalyn

With roots in Hebrew, this name means “woman from Magdala.”

67. Mara

This name has Hebrew origins and means “strength.”

68. Marissa

Marissa means “mermaid” in Latin.

69. Monroe

With Scottish roots, this name means “of the hill.”

70. Milana

WIth both Czechoslovakian and Slavic origins, this baby girl’s name means “favored.”

71. Malaya

This Filipino name means “free.”

72. Mina

In German, this name translates to “love.”

73. Marina

This Latin name means “of the sea.”

74. Mikaela

Mikaela is a French and Hebrew name that means “who resembles God.”

75. Meadow

With all-American roots, this name means “field of grass.”

76. Milan

In Slavic, this name means “beloved.”

77. Marianna

With Spanish origins, this name means “drop of the sea.”

78. Martha

In Ancient Greek, this baby girl’s name means “the mistress.”

79. Maleah

With Hawaiian roots, this name means “calm waters.”

80. Mercy

Mercy means “compassion” and has Old English origins.

81. Mavis

This French baby girl’s name means “songbird.”

82. Madalynn

The meaning of Madalynn is “woman of Magdala.”

83. Milena

With Slavic origins, this name means “gracious.”

84. Maxine

This Latin name means “greatest.”

85. Meilani

With American roots, this name means “heavenly flower.”

86. Malani

In Hawaiian, this name means “relaxing.”

87. Miley

Made famous by pop sensation, Miley Cyrus, this name means “smiley.”

88. Maliah

With roots in the tropical island of Hawaii, this baby girl’s name means “wished for a child.”

89. Melania

After the former First Lady.

90. Mylah

Mylah has English roots and means “merciful.”

91. Maaja

In Arabic, this name means “splendid.”

92. Maarva

This baby girl’s name means “white stone” has Arabic roots.

93. Mab

This Celtic name means “joy” and has roots in both Ireland and Scotland.

94. Malitta

In Greek, this name means “honey sweet.”

95. Malka

With Hebrew roots, this baby girl’s name means “queen.”

96. Mallantha

Mallantha means “dark flower” in Ancient Greek.

97. Malva

Coming from Greek origins, this name means “slender.”

98. Malynda

In Latin, this name means “sweet.”

99. Mame

Mame is a Latin name that means “star of the sea.”

100. Mally

With Latin origins, this baby girl’s name means “sweet.”

101. Manda

In Old English, this name means “loveable.”

102. Mandalin

With Italian roots, this name means “stringed instrument.”

103. Matilda

In German, this name means “strength in battle.”

104. Mandaline

This Latin name means “worthy of love.”

105. Mandisa

With roots in Africa, this baby girl’s name means “sweet.”

106. Manette

Manette has French origins and means “star of the sea.”

107. Manika

In Sanskrit, this name means “jewels.”

108. Manisha

This baby girl’s name is the same name as the Hindu goddess of the mind.

109. Manuelita

This Spanish and Hebrew name means “God is with us.”

110. Manya

Manya means “star of the sea” in Latin.

111. Maple

This baby girl’s name means “a piece of cloth.”

112. Mara

In Hebrew, this Biblical girl’s name means “strength.”

113. Marigold

After the beautiful golden flower.

114. Mansi

With Native American roots, this name means “plucked flower.”

115. Maraya

In Latin and Spanish, this name means “admired.”

116. Maddox

With Old English origins, this name means “child of Madoc.”

117. Margaery

Only Game of Thrones fans knows why this name is the perfect girl’s name.

118. Merida

After the brave Scottish princess in Pixar’s Brave.

119. Marquashia

This American name means “marquis.”

120. Maluhia

With Hawaiian roots, this name means “peaceful.”

121. Marabella

In Latin, this baby girl’s name means “star of the sea.”

123. Mostyn

Mostyn is a Welsh name that means “mossy settlement.”

124. Mowanza

This baby girl’s name comes from Native American origins and means “little wolf.”

125. Mowway

With Native American roots, this name means “shaking hand.”

126. Mugisa

This African name means “blessing.”

127. Muiel

In Gaelic, this name means “sea.”

128. Muira

Muira is a girl’s name with Scottish roots that means “of the moor.”

129. Mulan

After the famous female Chinese warrior means “wood orchid.”

130. Munin

With Scandinavian roots, this name means “memory.”

131. Muniya

This name means “wish” in Arabic.

132. Mura

In Japanese, this name means “village.”

133. Murel

Murel is an Irish name that means “knows the sea.”

134. Murphy

This Gaelic name means “sea warrior.”

135. Murray

With Irish roots, this name means “lord” and “master.”

136. Musoke

This African name means “rainbow.”

137. Mutia

In Arabic, this baby girl’s name means “generous.”

138. Mylan

Mylan is a Slavic name that means “gracious.”

139. Myleene

Myleene is a baby girl’s name that means “mercifulness” or “creativeness.”

140. Myles

In Hebrew, this name means “who is like God.”

141. Myma

With Irish roots, this name means “one who is greatly loved.”

142. Myrrh

This Greek name means “ancient spice.”

143. Mystery

This name means “unexplained” and has English roots.

144. Mystral

In French, this name means “northerly wind.”

145. Mythri

The name Mythri means “friendship” and has an Indian origin.

146. Magdelaine

In Latin, this name means “watchful.”

147. Maurella

With French roots, this name means “elfin.”

148. Minella

In Ancient Greek, this name means “friend of the strength.”

149. Meztli

This old Aztec name means “moon.”

150. Mayde

Mayde is an Old English name that means “maid.”

151. Miyo

In Japanese, this name means “beautiful child.”

152. Miyu

With Japanese origins, this name means “good” or “truth.”

153. Mizell

This Old English name means “woodcutter.”

154. Mizuki

Mizuki has Japanese roots and means “beautiful moon.”

155. Moa

This Swedish name means “mother.”

156. Modeste

In French, this name means “reserved.”

157. Moanna

This Hawaiian name means “ocean.”

158. Modron

In Arthurian Legend, this name means “goddess.”

159. Moesha

With Hebrew roots, this name means “drawn out of the water.”

160. Moibeal

In Scottish, this baby girl’s name means “loveable.”

161. Moireach

In Gaelic, this name means “lady.”

162. Moise

With French origins, this name means “born of.”

163. Moke

Coming from the Hawaiian islands, this baby girl’s name means “born of.”

164. Momoka

Momoka is of Japanese origin and means “peach.”

165. Monaco

After the extravagant city near the Mediterranean Sea.

166. Monahan

This Irish name means “monk.”

167. Moncha

Moncha is an Irish name that means “a solitary woman.”

168. Monchonsia

This Native American name means “white feather.”

169. Monifa

In Arabic, this name means “exalted.”

170. Monita

With Indian origins, this name means “respected.”

171. Monkaushka

Stemming from Native American roots, this name means “earthquake.”

172. Monone

Monone is a Native American name that means “horse.”

173. Monroe

This Scottish name means “from the hill.”

174. Montsho

With African roots, this name means “dark.”

175. Mony

This all-American name means “advisor.”

176. Moody

In English and Irish, this name means “courageous.”

177. Mor

Mor is an Irish name that means “great.”

178. Moral

This baby girl’s name has American roots and means “lovely thoughts.”

179. Morcades

Morcades is an Arthurian Legend name that means “sister of Arthur.”

180. Morice

In Hebrew, this name means “God teaches.”

181. Moriko

This Japanese name means “forest.”

182. Morit

If you decide to name your daughter, Morit, three may be their lucky number.

183. Morley

This Irish name means “meadow.”

184. Morowa

Morowa is an African name that means “queen.”

185. Morrigan

With Irish roots, this name means “phantom queen.”

186. Morwen

With Welsh origins, this baby girl’s name means “maiden.”

187. Mills

This name comes from the Old English word that means “to grind.”

188. Mimir

In Scandanavian, this name means “the wise one.”

189. Mimis

This baby girl’s name is the same name as the Ancient Greek goddess of the harvest.

190. Minako

Minako is a Japanese name that means “apple tree.”

191. Minami

In Japanese, this name means “south.”

192. Mineko

With Japanese roots, this name means “mountain peak.”

193. Ming Yue

In Chinese, this baby girl’s name means “bright moon.”

194. Minh

This Vietnamese name means “bright.”

195. Miniona

With French origins, this name means “favorite” or “darling.”

196. Minka

In Polish, this name means “with a gilded helmet.”

197. Minor

Minor has Latin roots and means “to lessen.”

198. Minya

In Arabic, this name means “desire.”

199. Mirari

Mirari means “miracle” in Portuguese.

200. Mircea

This Romanian name means “peace.”

201. Mirette

In French, this name means “admirable.”

202. Mirielle

With French roots, this baby girl’s name means “sea bright.”

203. Mirinda

This name has Latin origins and means “admirable.”

204. Mirte

Mirte has Dutch roots and means “evergreen.”

205. Miruna

With Slavic origins, this means “peaceful one.”

206. Misae

Stemming back to Native American origins, this name means “white sun.”

207. Misaki

The name Misaki means “beautiful bloom” and is of Japanese origin.

208. Missa

In Greek, this name means “honeybee.”

209. Mist

Mist has American roots and means “particles of water.”

210. Mistico

This Italian name means “mystical.”

211. Mita

With Indian roots, this name means “fixed.”

212. Mitali

Mitali has Indian origins and means “friendship.”

213. Mitena

With Native American roots, this name means “born under the new moon.”

214. Mitsis

This Native American name means “wise.”

215. Mitsu

In Japanese, this baby girl’s name means “nectar.”

216. Miu

With Japanese origins, this name means “beautiful feather.”

217. Miwa

Miwa is a Japanese girl’s name that means “beautiful harmony.”

218. Miyako

This Japanese name means “beautiful night.”

219. Merritt

With Old English roots, this name means “boundary gate.”

220. Millicente

In German, this name means “strong in work.”

221. Miller

With Old English origins, this name means “one who grinds the grain.”

223. Mihewi

This Native American name means “sun woman.”

224. Miho

With Japanese roots, this name means “beautiful grain.”

225. Migisi

Migisi is a Native American name that means “eagle.”

226. Maylin

This Chinese name means “beautiful jade.”

227. Midnight

After the most magical time of night.

228. Mide

In Gaelic, this name means “thirsty.”

229. Meghana

The name Meghana means “cloud” and is of Indian origin.

230. Meguinis

With Native American roots, this baby girl’s name means “feather.”

231. Meiling

In Chinese, this name means “beautiful and delicate.”

232. Mehera

With Arabic origins, this name means “skilled.”

233. Mei-Yin

Mei-Yin is a Chinese name that means “very beautiful.”

234. Meja

This Scandinavian baby girl’s name means “strength.”

235. Mekaisto

With Native American roots, this name means “red crow.”

236. Melangell

In Welsh, this name means “dear angel.”

237. Melisenda

This girl’s name means “sweet” in Spanish.

238. Melitsa

In Greek, this name means “sweet.”

239. Meltem

This name is derived from the Turkish word meaning “strong.”

240. Memengwa

Memengwa has Native American origins and means “butterfly.”

241. Memphis

After the famous Tennessee city.

242. Mentari

In Indonesian, this name means “the sun.”

243. Mer

Mer is a Spanish name that means “ocean.”

244. Meora

With Hebrew origins, this name means “brightness.”

245. Meradee

This all-American name means “happy song.”

246. Mercury

After the fastest planet in our solar system.

247. Merkaba

Merkaba has Hebrew origins and means “chariot.”

248. Merrick

This baby girl’s name means “power.”

249. Matina

Matina means “morning” in Italian.

250. Mavelle

In Celtic, this name means “songbud.”