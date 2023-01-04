ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
CNN

A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers

The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department after an officer detained and handcuffed one of its reporters outside a Chase Bank — an incident that press freedom advocates say raises First Amendment concerns and mirrors a larger, growing hostility from local law enforcement toward journalists across the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Washington

Trump, Convicted Rioters Sued for Wrongful Death of Capitol Police Officer

The loved ones of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6 riots two years ago are suing former President Donald Trump and two convicted rioters for wrongful death. A representative for Brian Sicknick’s estate filed the lawsuit in D.C. U.S. District Court Thursday, just...
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Justice Department Still Searching for Pipe Bomb Suspect and Some Capitol Rioters

On the second anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department continues prosecuting rioters, the FBI is offering $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever left two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill. The person being sought left the bombs outside the Republican and Democratic...
NBC Washington

Jan. 6 Ousted Chief: ‘The American People Are Owed an Apology'

Sitting in a darkened command center at the head of a U-shaped table on the afternoon of Jan. 6,then U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund could see the crowd of thousands heading toward the Capitol. “This got violent really quick and was just the speed at which got violent, and...
The Associated Press

Pakistani police: Militants kill officer near Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants opened fire on a security van killing a policeman Saturday in northwestern Pakistan, a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months, local police said. A search was underway to find the attackers who fled the scene in Dogar Umerzai, a village...

