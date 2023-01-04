Read full article on original website
WPFO
'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
WPFO
North Yarmouth Academy students work toward $36,000 school donation
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- North Yarmouth Academy students not only worked on the school’s ice arena and fitness center construction project for their own money last summer, but each hour they put in meant a donation to the school. In all, the school got almost $36,000 out of it. The...
WPFO
Police search Maine state park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say a 40-year-old Portland woman was reported missing by her husband from their Deering home on Thursday around 8 a.m. Police did not release her name or provide a...
WPFO
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
WPFO
Contractor files for bankruptcy in wake of Sebago Lake zoning violation accusations
RAYMOND (WGME) -- A contractor is filing for bankruptcy amid state and local scrutiny over shoreline work done to the property along Sebago Lake. Raymond officials accused Big Lake Marine Construction, the property owner and another contractor of a series of shoreland zoning violations. Those town leaders say work was...
WPFO
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
WPFO
One dead, one injured after crash in Woolwich
WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they responded Friday afternoon to reports of a crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge. According to witnesses, a Subaru traveling south on Route 1 crossed over the center line into...
WPFO
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
WPFO
Maine middle school basketball team for deaf/hard of hearing breaks barriers on court
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Maine students broke barriers on the court Wednesday. For the first time since 2017, the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf has assembled a basketball team. Enrollment in the school has increased in recent years, and...
WPFO
Auburn Police Department reassigns officers due to staffing shortage
AUBURN (WGME)-- The Auburn Police Department is down five positions, forcing them to reassign officers. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen says the staffing issues are due to five vacancies and nine officers that are unable to work right now. Some are out for personal reasons and others for training. In...
WPFO
Man seriously injured after box truck hits cement truck on Maine Turnpike
KITTERY (WGME) -- Police say a Massachusetts man was seriously injured after the box truck he was driving slammed into the back of a cement truck on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery Thursday morning. Maine State Police say a 22-year-old Massachusetts man was driving a box truck when he hit...
WPFO
Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage
AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
WPFO
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
WPFO
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
WPFO
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
WPFO
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WPFO
Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
WPFO
Police searching for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
WPFO
Court hearing for Wells man accused of attacking NYC police officers postponed
NEW YORK CITY (WGME) -- A court hearing for a Wells man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve has been postponed. Trevor Bickford, 19, was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m., but according to the court clerk, he is "medically unfit" and remains in Bellevue Hospital in New York.
WPFO
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire
GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
