Portland, ME

'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
North Yarmouth Academy students work toward $36,000 school donation

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- North Yarmouth Academy students not only worked on the school’s ice arena and fitness center construction project for their own money last summer, but each hour they put in meant a donation to the school. In all, the school got almost $36,000 out of it. The...
Police search Maine state park for missing Portland woman

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say a 40-year-old Portland woman was reported missing by her husband from their Deering home on Thursday around 8 a.m. Police did not release her name or provide a...
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
One dead, one injured after crash in Woolwich

WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they responded Friday afternoon to reports of a crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge. According to witnesses, a Subaru traveling south on Route 1 crossed over the center line into...
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
Auburn Police Department reassigns officers due to staffing shortage

AUBURN (WGME)-- The Auburn Police Department is down five positions, forcing them to reassign officers. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen says the staffing issues are due to five vacancies and nine officers that are unable to work right now. Some are out for personal reasons and others for training. In...
Auburn temporarily shuts down bus route due to driver shortage

AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn is facing a school bus driver shortage. Some children won't be picked up until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Auburn Superintendent Dr. Connie Brown says bus route 21 is closed for the next week. They've started their own training program for...
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire

EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
Police searching for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
Court hearing for Wells man accused of attacking NYC police officers postponed

NEW YORK CITY (WGME) -- A court hearing for a Wells man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve has been postponed. Trevor Bickford, 19, was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m., but according to the court clerk, he is "medically unfit" and remains in Bellevue Hospital in New York.
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire

GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
