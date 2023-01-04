Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland with 40s at the coast. There is no risk of freezing temps. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. On Sunday it will start chilly, but it won’t be as cold as what it has been. Lows will start in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect an increase in clouds on Sunday, but do not expect much if any rain. Our next good rain chances will not come until next Thursday or Friday.
WJHG-TV
Comfortably cool under sunshine today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start this morning on radar with just a few upper-level clouds passing by this morning. They won’t be enough to block out the sun and they’ll move out for a sunny afternoon ahead. Temperatures are...
Lynn Haven using innovative approach to fix storm drains
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not unusual for Lynn Haven to experience extensive flooding, even after moderate rain. The current storm water drainage system is mostly a network of dirt ditches next to roadways. But, weeds and vegetation frequently cause clogging. “So a lot of this ditch here would clog up and it would […]
WJHG-TV
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
WJHG-TV
Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
WJHG-TV
Beck Ave. Wreck
This week's 850Strong Student of the week strives to help those in his community. Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living. We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance Living. Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crazy video...
WJHG-TV
Acure sponsors final MLK festival
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a 35-year run for A-Cure. The civil rights group has sponsored and funded the MLK festival in Lynn Haven. After the 2023′s event, the city will be taking over. “This is a difficult decision for us to make,” said Myron Hines,...
WJHG-TV
This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week is Brantley Clark
PCPD says a Jeep went through an intersection and was T-boned by a smaller car. Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living. We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance Living. Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Crazy...
WJHG-TV
Safe Haven locations in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Safe Haven Law is a last resort option; but for some parents, it might be their only option. The law allows parents to surrender their newborn at a designated Safe Haven location. Florida Law allows for several locations to be a Safe Haven, including...
WJHG-TV
This Week's Golden Apple Award
Expect sunny skies and seasonal temperatures over the next several days. Victoria Scott spoke to a Bay County Horticulture agent to learn the signs. Is there a way to deal with these emotions? Jamilka Gibson tells us what to do if that's you. State of Economy and Luxury Market. Updated:...
WJHG-TV
Poodle shot in leg is recovering after surgery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A dog that got shot at a dog park in broad daylight is recovering after undergoing surgery. A poodle named Hank was at Al Helms Dog Park last Thursday when he got shot in the leg by another dog owner. Hank was rushed to the...
January is ‘Move Over’ Month
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Florida Highway Patrol named January ‘Move Over’ month. This is part of their ongoing effort to make drivers more aware of the nearly 20-year-old state law requiring them to move over for emergency personnel. “Encouraging motorists when they see flashing lights of any kind on the shoulder to slow down to […]
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
Paula Deen’s Panama City restaurant closes
Panama City now has one fewer restaurant. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed suddenly last week, WJHG reported. The closure resulted in 30 layoffs. The Panama City location is no longer listed on the restaurant chain’s website, which shows only locations in Nashville, Branson, Foley, Myrtle Beach and Pigeon Forge.
WJHG-TV
BCSO celebrates newest captain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
WJHG-TV
Organizing in the new year with Lo Maintenance Living
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A great way to kick off a new year is by tackling the things that keep getting put off, like organizing. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the studio to offer some helpful tips to start the process, but also how to avoid getting overwhelmed.
WJHG-TV
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
WJHG-TV
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
WJHG-TV
Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
Comments / 0