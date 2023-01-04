ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
WAUKESHA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-6-23 radon action month

The Fond du Lac County Health Department is encouraging residents to get their home tested for radon. January is Radon Action month. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says radon is a naturally occurring gas in Wisconsin soil responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year according to the EPA. Mueller says in 2022, 43 percent of tests performed in Fond du Lac County had high levels of radon. This month the Health Department is offering free short-term radon test kits. There is a limit of one test kit per household while supplies last. You can pick up your free test kit at the Health Department on the third floor of the city-county government center.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Fire Department responded to record number of calls in 2022

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department answered over 10,000 calls for service for the first time in its history last year. The fire department tells Action 2 News it finished 2022 with 10,405 calls. Calls have increased 15% since 2019. Fire Chief Mike Stanley says the department is...
OSHKOSH, WI
wapl.com

Doemel defends Winnebago County handling of ARPA funding

OSHKOSH, Wis–Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel defends the way his department is handling American Rescue Plan Act funds. Last month, the Winnebago County Board approved a resolution claiming all $33-million as “lost revenue” during the pandemic. Doemel says that was allowed under the law. Doemel wants to...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay

A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
CBS 58

Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit

Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project

Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

