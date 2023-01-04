Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
'It's a disease': UW Health experts stress concerns over growing opioid epidemic, overdoses
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Amid a growing opioid epidemic nationwide, state experts said they continue to see a large number of opioid overdose-related visits to emergency medical services. According to a recent report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, "from 2020 to 2021, the number of deaths statewide increased...
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
radioplusinfo.com
1-6-23 radon action month
The Fond du Lac County Health Department is encouraging residents to get their home tested for radon. January is Radon Action month. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says radon is a naturally occurring gas in Wisconsin soil responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year according to the EPA. Mueller says in 2022, 43 percent of tests performed in Fond du Lac County had high levels of radon. This month the Health Department is offering free short-term radon test kits. There is a limit of one test kit per household while supplies last. You can pick up your free test kit at the Health Department on the third floor of the city-county government center.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Fire Department responded to record number of calls in 2022
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department answered over 10,000 calls for service for the first time in its history last year. The fire department tells Action 2 News it finished 2022 with 10,405 calls. Calls have increased 15% since 2019. Fire Chief Mike Stanley says the department is...
wapl.com
Doemel defends Winnebago County handling of ARPA funding
OSHKOSH, Wis–Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel defends the way his department is handling American Rescue Plan Act funds. Last month, the Winnebago County Board approved a resolution claiming all $33-million as “lost revenue” during the pandemic. Doemel says that was allowed under the law. Doemel wants to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. deputy terminated, accused of misconduct while participating in eviction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a deputy has been terminated after being charged with attempted misconduct in public office. MCSO says former deputy sheriff Christopher Boyd is accused of misconduct while participating in an eviction. Following an investigation with the Office of the District...
Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay
A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
Oshkosh Police investigate dead dog found in apartment, ask for public's help
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside a residence located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive.
wtmj.com
2 students robbed at gunpoint outside of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dorms
MILWAUKEE — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) were uninjured when a suspect exited a car, produced a firearm and robbed them outside of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall on Wednesday night. As reported by TMJ4, the crime occurred outside of the popular dorm on the 2300-block...
wtaq.com
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins found dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee. Police believe they were targeted.
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project
Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
Comments / 1