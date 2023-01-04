ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Second recount in Senate District 16 race gets underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Elections Office completed a recount requested by Republican candidate in the California State Senate District 16 race on December 28. On January 5, the same office launched a second recount, this time at the request of the Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado. This...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

How much did January 6 change the political landscape in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two years out from the January 6 Capitol attack voters are adjusting to new laws and representatives following the first election since the insurrection. “I tell my students, you can tweet the president, if you want to, and you'll probably get a response,” said Taft...
KERN COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Exclusive: California union president threatened staff and stole records, report finds

An embattled California union president faces new discipline from SEIU after an independent investigator determined that he threatened staff, improperly suspended other elected officers and stole documents from the labor organization. The investigator’s report, obtained by The Sacramento Bee, is the latest setback for Richard Louis Brown, the already-suspended leader...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
WATSONVILLE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The many advantages of being Nathan Fletcher

Given that traditional local news outlets suffer financial duress and the Union-Tribune is expected to go exclusively online most days of the week, the word that ex-Assembly Democrat Lorena Gonzalez has set up a $1.1 million political slush fund with leftover campaign contributions ended up being broken by CalMatters, the Sacramento non-profit website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California

Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: I fear for Bakersfield's children, families

Before I settled in Sacramento 24 years ago, I had moved from the beautiful Central Coast to, of all places, Bakersfield. The best thing about California is the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bakersfield is actually the closest major city to the Sierras, a mere 20 miles from the wildflower-covered foothills. If that surprises you, it’s likely due to the polluted air obscuring the mountains from view, most of the year. The pollutants, including volatile organic compounds such as benzene and formaldehyde, along with particulate matter, aren’t just impeding the vista, they’re also known teratogens — compounds known to cause malformation of an embryo, during pregnancy.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Heavy rains affect California farming community

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains are bringing a mixed bag to the farming community in the Central Valley. The fields of Merced county were flooded, which can be good and bad for growers depending on how long the high water sits. The area is known for its nut trees, especially almond orchards. Those crops need a lot of water to flourish.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

