Governor-elect Sanders names Allison Bragg for Arkansas Inspector General
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate Allison Bragg for Inspector General on Friday.
Sanders pledges to phase out state income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a social media countdown to her Tuesday inauguration she wants to work on ending the state's income tax. "When I take office, we will work on responsibly phasing out the state income tax to reward work - NOT government...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders chooses Allison Bragg for Inspector General position
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders named Allison Bragg as Inspector General on Friday (Jan. 6). She will replace Elizabeth Thomas Smith in the role. Created in 2013, the mission of the Office of Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) is to prevent, detect, and investigate fraud, waste, and abuse within the medical assistance program.
achi.net
ACHI BOARD CALLS ON LEGISLATURE, INCOMING ADMINISTRATION TO ELIMINATE ASSET LIMIT FOR FOOD STAMPS
LITTLE ROCK ― The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging the Arkansas General Assembly and the incoming Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to eliminate the asset limit for food stamps. “The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to serve at the request...
ed88radio.com
Governor Hutchinson Appoints Forrest Marks as ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col. Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on December 31, 2022. Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since...
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
Kait 8
Arkansas to spend $20 million to modernize court system
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State officials are making sure court cases are handled more efficiently. The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will be spending $20 million to modernize its court management system. Officials said this will allow better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans-like text...
Arkansas delegation back McCarthy in vote for Speaker of the House
As the now-historic voting for the next Speaker of the House continues in Washington, the members of the Arkansas delegation continue to support the Republican Party leader.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Kait 8
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
Kait 8
Arkansas sees tax revenue jump by 6.4%
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Despite higher prices, Arkansas businesses and consumers have been thriving. In the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s December report, fiscal year-to-date Arkansas tax revenue totaled $4.15 billion, up 6.4% compared with the same period in 2021, and 3.3% above the projected forecast.
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
Arkansas invests in broadband expansion
According to the state broadband director, Glen Howie, the latest round of approved funding for Arkansas broadband projects brought in nearly $94 million. That money will go towards 14 projects to help reach more Arkansans in need, but there's still more work to be done.
LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents
ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
