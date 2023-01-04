ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs trade with Celtics for cash, Vonleh

SAN ANTONIO — In a roster move, the San Antonio Spurs have made a trade with Boston for cash and center Noah Vonleh, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio will reportedly waive Vonleh. The Spurs are also waiving center Gorgui Dieng, which will open a...
Spurs' Vassell sidelined due to left knee surgery

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee the team announced. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Riley J. Williams III at HSS in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Vassell will be out indefinitely. The Spurs forward...
Why did the Spurs make that trade with the Celtics?

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs waived veteran big man Gorgui Dieng to make space for a trade with the Celtics, sending out a heavily-protected second-round pick for cash considerations and Noah Vonleh, who San Antonio promptly waived. So why would the Spurs trade for a player they didn't want,...
Knicks 117, Spurs 114: What they said after the game

NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another road loss versus the New York Knicks, 117-114. The Spurs are now on a three-game losing skid and end the regular-season series with the Knicks at 1-1. Keldon Johnson had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 20 points off the bench. Doug McDermott finished with 15 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 16 points in the loss.
