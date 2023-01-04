NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another road loss versus the New York Knicks, 117-114. The Spurs are now on a three-game losing skid and end the regular-season series with the Knicks at 1-1. Keldon Johnson had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 20 points off the bench. Doug McDermott finished with 15 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 16 points in the loss.

