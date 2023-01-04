Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Spurs trade with Celtics for cash, Vonleh
SAN ANTONIO — In a roster move, the San Antonio Spurs have made a trade with Boston for cash and center Noah Vonleh, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio will reportedly waive Vonleh. The Spurs are also waiving center Gorgui Dieng, which will open a...
KENS 5
Reaction: Sochan nominated for the Rookie of the Month; is Vassell's knee issue a concern | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to react to the news that Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan was nominated for the December 2022 Rookie of the Month Award. Also, should fans be worried about Devin Vassell's knee...
KENS 5
Spurs' Vassell sidelined due to left knee surgery
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee the team announced. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Riley J. Williams III at HSS in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Vassell will be out indefinitely. The Spurs forward...
KENS 5
Why did the Spurs make that trade with the Celtics?
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs waived veteran big man Gorgui Dieng to make space for a trade with the Celtics, sending out a heavily-protected second-round pick for cash considerations and Noah Vonleh, who San Antonio promptly waived. So why would the Spurs trade for a player they didn't want,...
KENS 5
We check in on Spurs' draft odds, preview Knicks game | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to check in on the current Spurs' odds at the 2023 NBA Draft. Also, a Spurs-Knicks game day preview. All this and more on this new episode of Locked...
KENS 5
Keldon Johnson urges all to watch Romeo Langford's high school and college highlights. So we did!
SAN ANTONIO — In their first meeting of the season against the Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs picked up a 122-115 win in San Antonio. And Romeo Langford was key in that win, recording his NBA career-high 23 points versus New York. Following the win, Keldon Johnson spoke highly...
KENS 5
'He makes the game easier for the rest of us' | Spurs prepare for life without Devin Vassell
NEW YORK — Over the last four games, San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell's name was popping in and out of the injury report with left knee soreness. He'd miss three of the team's last four games only playing versus the Nets on Jan. 2 logging 25 minutes and scoring 14 points.
KENS 5
Tag Team back again! 90's duo 'Tag Team' to perform at Spurs Alamodome game
SAN ANTONIO — We're going way back for the San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome game!. The Spurs announced that the 1990s rap team "Tag Team" will be performing at halftime of the Alamodome game against the Warriors. Talk about a throwback!. The music duo will perform on...
KENS 5
Spurs battle all night, but fall to Knicks 117-114 at Madison Square Garden
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs battled all night at Madison Square Garden, but a slow start and a poor finish cost them in a 117-114 loss to the Knicks. Keldon Johnson led the way with 26 points and San Antonio got a strong performance from their bench, but it wasn't enough as Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38.
KENS 5
Spurs-Pistons game day preview; Is it time to recall Blake Wesley? | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to discuss rookie guard Blake Wesley and ask why he is with the Austin Spurs instead of the San Antonio team. Also, a Spurs-Pistons preview.
KENS 5
Knicks 117, Spurs 114: What they said after the game
NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another road loss versus the New York Knicks, 117-114. The Spurs are now on a three-game losing skid and end the regular-season series with the Knicks at 1-1. Keldon Johnson had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 20 points off the bench. Doug McDermott finished with 15 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 16 points in the loss.
KENS 5
'It will be a fun night' | Popovich looking forward to returning to the Alamodome
NEW YORK — In just a few days, the San Antonio Spurs will be making their way back to their former home, the Alamodome, as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration. The team will host the Warriors for the much-anticipated game and the team is in the chase to break the NBA attendance record.
KENS 5
Spurs are closing in on NBA history! Nearing all-time attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are inching toward NBA history!. The team announced it is now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13 versus Golden State.
