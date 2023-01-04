Read full article on original website
A Frisco welcome for SDSU, NDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The banner was hung on the outside of the business and the staff is wearing Jackrabbit gear. It’s FCS championship time in Frisco, Texas, and the city is ready for South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University. The two teams meet in the championship game on Sunday.
NDSU VS SDSU: Where & How To Watch
The Time Has Come. Fan or not of the North Dakota State Bison, this is a weekend of lots of green and yellow to be seen and worn across the state. The other colors of course are those of one of their biggest rivals the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Being we are "The Dakotas" there is going to be lots of fun for fans across the area. Fans able to escape the snow and cold, are headed out already - en route to Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship Game going on this Sunday, January 8, 2023, that kicks off at 1pm.
FCS college football picks, predictions: NDSU vs. SDSU championship odds
It's not just the College Football Playoff determining its national champion this week as the FCS championship is slated between North Dakota State and South Dakota State this coming Sunday. North Dakota State has run away with the FCS championship in recent years, winning 9 titles in the last ...
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Frisco Fan Cam - NDSU Tight End Joe Stoffel
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman were able to talk to Joe Stoffel as the Bison prepare for the National Championship game. The guys were able to discuss his increased role in the offense, how Noah Gindorff has mentored him and more.
Jackrabbit fans begin journey down to Frisco
With the FCS Championship game kick-off just over 48 hours away, SDSU fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.
South Dakota prospect Rock chooses ISU
(Ames) -- Iowa State basketball received a commitment from JT Rock on Wednesday. Rock -- a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chose the Cyclones over offers from Creighton, Iowa, Purdue and Kansas. Rock is the Cyclones' second commit to their 2024 class.
Teammakers: A Look Inside the Nodak Insurance Company Performance Complex
This past October, the North Dakota State University athletic department unveiled the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex to student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors and fans with a ribbon cutting held on campus. The entirety of this $54 million facility was privately funded, no state or university funds were used. This...
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision
A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4. According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave....
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
Local Valley City youngster set to have open heart surgery in February
For any parent out there, finding out your child has a medical issue, let alone needing a major surgery can be life changing. No one ever wants to hear that someone they love is going to have to experience something that traumatic, let alone their five-year-old daughter. For Danays Malcolm...
SDHP Trooper struck by vehicle while parked along Interstate 90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended by another vehicle on Interstate 90 Thursday morning while parked on the shoulder. The trooper was struck while he was helping another motorist. SDHP says weather conditions were the cause of the crash. There were no serious...
“I had to get her.”: Woman rescues dog that broke through ice on Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a calm pre-work ritual as Jeanne Woolwine took her dog, Gracie, out for a walk, until, the leash was pulled from her grasp. “She ran off with the leash on down that way, chasing turkeys, having the time of her life,” said Woolwine.
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
