Fargo, ND

KELOLAND TV

A Frisco welcome for SDSU, NDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The banner was hung on the outside of the business and the staff is wearing Jackrabbit gear. It’s FCS championship time in Frisco, Texas, and the city is ready for South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University. The two teams meet in the championship game on Sunday.
FRISCO, TX
US 103.3

NDSU VS SDSU: Where & How To Watch

The Time Has Come. Fan or not of the North Dakota State Bison, this is a weekend of lots of green and yellow to be seen and worn across the state. The other colors of course are those of one of their biggest rivals the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Being we are "The Dakotas" there is going to be lots of fun for fans across the area. Fans able to escape the snow and cold, are headed out already - en route to Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship Game going on this Sunday, January 8, 2023, that kicks off at 1pm.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Frisco Fan Cam - NDSU Tight End Joe Stoffel

Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman were able to talk to Joe Stoffel as the Bison prepare for the National Championship game. The guys were able to discuss his increased role in the offense, how Noah Gindorff has mentored him and more.
FARGO, ND
kmaland.com

South Dakota prospect Rock chooses ISU

(Ames) -- Iowa State basketball received a commitment from JT Rock on Wednesday. Rock -- a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chose the Cyclones over offers from Creighton, Iowa, Purdue and Kansas. Rock is the Cyclones' second commit to their 2024 class.
AMES, IA
bisonillustrated.com

Teammakers: A Look Inside the Nodak Insurance Company Performance Complex

This past October, the North Dakota State University athletic department unveiled the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex to student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors and fans with a ribbon cutting held on campus. The entirety of this $54 million facility was privately funded, no state or university funds were used. This...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision

A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tedmag.com

Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota

Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4. According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave....
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care

NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

SDHP Trooper struck by vehicle while parked along Interstate 90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended by another vehicle on Interstate 90 Thursday morning while parked on the shoulder. The trooper was struck while he was helping another motorist. SDHP says weather conditions were the cause of the crash. There were no serious...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

