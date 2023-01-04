ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: Betting edges on Chiefs-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, more

This week's NFL slate has some great matchups in store, including the Rams-Seahawks on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 18 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
chatsports.com

The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions

With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18: Model says start Cam Akers, but sit Jamaal Williams

Setting your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups will come with the added challenge of navigating which starters are resting and which could be pulled as the game goes on. The Buccaneers and Giants are locked into their playoff positions, while several other franchises would only be playing for relatively meaningless positioning. Where should players like Saquon Barkley, Mike Evans, Justin Fields and Austin Ekeler be in your Week 18 Fantasy football rankings? A reliable set of Week 18 Fantasy football picks can go a long way towards answering those questions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football: Bills-Bengals scoring update

With the NFL announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game has been cancelled and will not be resumed, NFL Fantasy Football stat corrections will be made to match the official NFL gamebook as outlined in Wednesday's update. As such, all fantasy points accrued during that game will be vacated. Stat...

