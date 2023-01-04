ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue

By Faith Rodriquez
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Monday around the area of W. 5th St. and 13th Avenue.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they received a report on Monday around 11:34 p.m. of shots fired around 5th street and 13th avenue.

Officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound and had him taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was also taken to a Phoenix area hospital.

YPD says the man is in serious but stable condition.

This is an active investigation, if you have information about this case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

