Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Oscar De La Hoya jabs Dana White over physical altercation with wife
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya took a jab at Dana White over the recent altercation between the UFC president and his wife, Anne, in a Mexico club.
Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first
Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
Dana White’s Power Slap taken off broadcast schedule
Dana White’s Power Slap taken off broadcast schedule. Dana White’s Power Slap will not be airing on Jan. 11 on TBS as planned, likely due to the controversy surrounding its namesake. According to Jeremy Botter, who reached out to the network, the show has been removed from the...
Oscar De La Hoya Rekindles Feud With Dana White After UFC President Caught Slapping His Wife on Camera
Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Dan LeBatard Accuses ESPN of Intentionally Avoiding Coverage of Altercation Between Dana White and His Wife
UFC broadcast partner ESPN has been rather quiet when it comes to coverage of Dana White’s altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve. While celebrating the new year with his wife in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub, the UFC president was caught on camera getting into a physical altercation with his wife of nearly 30 years. In the short clip, White can be seen striking his wife with an open hand. While the MMA community has been debating the incident at great length with many condemning White’s actions, the promotion’s broadcast home has been uncharacteristically quiet.
Stephen A. Smith: Dana White should punish himself for slapping wife
Stephen A. Smith has called on Dana White to punish himself after slapping his wife. An incident involving the UFC boss and his wife, Anne, was recorded at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico on New Year’s Eve. In a video published by TMZ, White could be seen saying something to his wife, who then slapped him. White slapped her twice in response, before the two were quickly separated. Smith addressed the matter on “First Take,” on Wednesday and called on White to dole out discipline to himself that he would with one of his fighters. “We have to maintain consistency in pointing out...
UFC stock: Endeavor shares fall in aftermath of Dana White slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White issued a public apology earlier this week for slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo. The incident was enough to make investors jittery and as a result, Endeavor shares closed down nearly six percent on Tuesday. That’s according to a report...
UFC Fighter Ilia Topuria Caught On Video In A Bar Fight
UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and a group of friends have been seen getting into a bar fight, which they did not appear to start. A member of the UFC featherweight division has been caught on video getting into a fight in a bar. The video was released earlier this week that shows rising UFC star Ilia Topuria involved in a fight alongside a Spanish singer inside of a bar or club. The video was posted by the Twitter account MMA Dirt and shows Topuria being approached by a man, he was pushed and then struck back in what seems to be self-defense. The man in the video was not identified.
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Endeavor Shares Dip Following Dana White New Year's Eve Altercation With Wife
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. the company that bought the UFC back in 2016 for $4 billion and took over 100% ownership of the promotion in 2021, has taken a hit in wake of Dana White slapping his wife during an altercation in Mexico on New Year's Eve. Per a report...
Ariel Helwani reacts to Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation with wife: “What are your kids going to say about you?”
Ariel Helwani has chimed in on Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation with his wife. Over the weekend, the UFC president was in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. In a video caught by TMZ, White was slapped by his wife in the midst of an argument. He then slapped her several times, prompting onlookers to break up the incident.
Sean O’Malley ‘Feels Bad’ for Dana White After Personal Incident: ‘Treat People How You Wanna Be Treated’
Sean O’Malley ‘feels bad’ for UFC president Dana White after he got caught on tape slapping his wife back. White was in San Lucas Cabo, Mexico with his family and friends to bring in the New Year. He was at a popular nightclub in the city when a physical altercation broke out with his wife, Anne, right around midnight. TMZ Sports first reported the news earlier this week and posted a clip in which Anne can be seen slapping White before he hits her back and follows up with more slaps.
