ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Newly elected representatives sworn in to Louisville Metro Council

Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ltdjd_0k2WdVao00

Changes are coming to the Louisville Metro Council this year, starting with the swearing in of seven newly elected representatives Tuesday afternoon.The new council members collectively represent residents from the Algonquin neighborhood in the West End to Cedar Creek in south Louisville. District 25’s Khalil Batshon and Dan Seum, Jr. of District 13 managed to flip two Democrat-held seats in South Louisville last November, shifting the balance of power slightly toward Republicans.With Batshon and Seum taking office, Republicans increased their share of seats from seven to nine. But they continue to be far outnumbered by Democrats on the 26-member legislative body.At the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg said he looked forward to working with everyone on the council, regardless of party affiliation.“I truly believe that there is far more that unites us than divides us,” Greenberg said. “Everyone in this city wants us to be a safer city, a stronger city and a healthier city.Besty Ruhe, a retired Jefferson County Public Schools teacher and member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, managed to keep her south Louisville district blue. Ruhe defeated Republican Stephen Dattillo Jr. in the District 21 race with 60% of the vote. She’ll represent parts of the Iroquois, Beechmont and Edgewood neighborhoods.In central Louisville, Democrat Andrew Owen is replacing District 9 Council Member Bill Hollander, who served in the powerful position of Budget Committee chair for five years before his retirement. Owen is the son of former Metro Council President Tom Owen and president of the real estate investment and management firm Preston Thomas Properties.The other new Council Members sworn in Tuesday include Democrat Tammy Hawkins of District 1, Democrat Jennifer Chappell of District 15 and Republican Jeff Hudson of District 23.Hawkins, who runs a child care center and food mart in the Parkland neighborhood, ran unopposed. Chappell, a Democrat, also had no Republican challenger in November. A marketing professional and the outgoing president of the Schnitzelburg Area Community Council, Chappell will represent a district that snakes from the Meriwether neighborhood to Iroquois Park.Hudson will replace fellow Republican James Peden, who vacated his Metro Council seat to launch an unsuccessful campaign for the Kentucky Senate. The 58-year-old is a Navy veteran and worked for General Electric for more than 25 years as an engineer and program manager.Metro Council members will soon have to fill at least two vacancies after Council President David James and District 3 Council Member Keisha Dorsey, both Democrats, announced they’d be leaving for a leadership role in Mayor Craig Greenberg’s new administration. People interested in filling their seats will have to apply and go through an interview process.District 8 Council Member Cassie Chambers Armstrong, also a Democrat, is currently running in a special election to replace former state Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville, who is now a U.S. Representative. If she wins that race, Chambers Armstrong would have to give up her Metro Council position.New council leadershipWith James leaving Metro Council, representatives voted unanimously Tuesday for District 17 Council Member Markus Winkler to succeed him.Winkler, a Democrat, is a human resources manager for FedEx and East End district includes the independent city of Anchorage. Winkler is known among his colleagues as a centrist bridge-builder.After James announced his intention to resign from the leadership role in December, Winkler said he would work to ensure Metro Council is seen as fair and respectable by residents, if elected.“My primary objective is to represent all of our members fairly and effectively, and make sure we are leading the city,” he said at the time.The president of Metro Council is responsible for divvying up committee assignments and committee leadership positions, running meetings and maintaining order.Democrats and Republicans on council also voted on who will be the next leaders of their caucuses.District 19 Council Member Anthony Piagentini was elected Republican Caucus chair by his colleagues. District 11 Council Member Kevin Kramer will be the caucus vice chair.On the majority side, Winkler was replaced as caucus chair by a fellow East End Democrat, District 7’s Paula McCraney. District 14 Council Member Cindy Fowler, a resident of Valley Station, will serve as vice chair of the Democratic Caucus.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

JCPS sues over Daniel Cameron decision on mask rules for public meetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board is suing to challenge Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's determination that the board illegally barred a Louisville man from attending a public meeting in August because he refused to wear a mask. The board filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents. The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.

This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

TSA to hold Louisville hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport . The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Vine Grove police chief resigns after 10 years in role

VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove Police Department will be looking for a new chief to lead it. Police Chief Kenny Mattingly confirmed to WLKY that he is resigning from his role with the department after 10 years in charge. Watch in the player above: Kentucky's first Narcan vending...
VINE GROVE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy