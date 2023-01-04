ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

All 32 NFL teams update Twitter avatars to support Damar Hamlin

By Douglas Jones
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYcBR_0k2WdUi500

All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter avatars to show support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin as he remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the intensive care unit following an accident on Monday during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio reported that Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition.

Fans left flowers outside of the hospital in a show of support for the Bills safety after he was injured during Monday Night Football as he tried to tackle Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the game. He stood up moments later and then immediately fell back to the ground.

He was given CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.


The NFL announced that the game would not resume this week, and no decision on a date for it to be reschedule was immediately released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy