3 News Now
New COVID-19 sub-variant raises concerns for doctors in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new COVID-19 sub-variant known as XBB 1.5 is now spreading across the country and it is now considered the most transmissible subvariant detected in the pandemic so far. 3 News Now spoke to a local expert who called the situation ahead daunting. So what...
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
KETV.com
'Expect it to come down': End in sight for Omaha's high utility prices
OMAHA, Neb. — Bookbinder Kevin Brown keeps a meticulous paper trail, which shows how much his business’ utility bills have gone up this year, compared to last. His bookkeeping shows about a 40 percent increase for gas. "It went from $500 to $724," said Brown, who has yet...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
kfornow.com
Woman Hospitalized After Her Truck Rolled Onto Her
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up in the parking lot of UNL’s Innovation Campus on Friday morning. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the truck was inadvertently put into...
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
KETV.com
Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
iheart.com
FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly Saturday with snow showers ahead of a warm up
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another shot of chilly air is here this weekend as we drop back to the 20s and low 30s on Saturday. This cool down is coming with our next low pressure system. This looks like it generally stays to the SE but a few snow showers will be possible through the day along with very light accumulations to the SE of the Metro. These generally look to stay under 1″.
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 cases have decreased
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 129 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Tuesday. There are a total of 178,448 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020. The case numbers...
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
foxnebraska.com
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on January 9.
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
