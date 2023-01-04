ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 News Now

New COVID-19 sub-variant raises concerns for doctors in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new COVID-19 sub-variant known as XBB 1.5 is now spreading across the country and it is now considered the most transmissible subvariant detected in the pandemic so far. 3 News Now spoke to a local expert who called the situation ahead daunting. So what...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Woman Hospitalized After Her Truck Rolled Onto Her

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up in the parking lot of UNL’s Innovation Campus on Friday morning. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the truck was inadvertently put into...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly Saturday with snow showers ahead of a warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another shot of chilly air is here this weekend as we drop back to the 20s and low 30s on Saturday. This cool down is coming with our next low pressure system. This looks like it generally stays to the SE but a few snow showers will be possible through the day along with very light accumulations to the SE of the Metro. These generally look to stay under 1″.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
