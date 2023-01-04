ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

CBS News

Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drivers on the streets of Grand Junction early Thursday morning were shocked to see an on-fire pickup truck tearing through the streets, followed closely by police. At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a truck that was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction credit card fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sherriff’s Office is searching for community assistance in a credit card fraud case. Two males purchased over $800 worth of goods from the Trading Post Liquor store at 2898 Hwy 50 in Grand Junction on the morning of November 27. Images of the suspects and their vehicle […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
iheart.com

This Colorado County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker. The statistics-based website detailed...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mesa County Libraries closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Community Policy