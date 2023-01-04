Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
Colorado funeral home operators sentenced to prison in body part selling scheme
Megan Hess, the former operator of a Montrose funeral home convicted of selling body parts without family consent, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.
Burning Pickup Drives down N 12th St.
Earlier this morning, a black pickup truck caught fire on N 12th St and attempted to evade the police while still burnin
KJCT8
Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drivers on the streets of Grand Junction early Thursday morning were shocked to see an on-fire pickup truck tearing through the streets, followed closely by police. At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a truck that was...
Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
Grand Junction credit card fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sherriff’s Office is searching for community assistance in a credit card fraud case. Two males purchased over $800 worth of goods from the Trading Post Liquor store at 2898 Hwy 50 in Grand Junction on the morning of November 27. Images of the suspects and their vehicle […]
iheart.com
This Colorado County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker. The statistics-based website detailed...
KJCT8
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Mesa County Libraries closures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
Skiers trigger avalanche "large enough to kill" on closed run at Colorado resort
There are many reasons not to 'duck ropes' to access closed terrain at Colorado resorts, one of which is avalanche risk. When a run is closed or out-of-bounds terrain is marked, there's typically a reason behind that – whether it's unsafe conditions, lack of coverage, land-use rules, or terrain that's simply not skiable.
Video captures aftermath of massive avalanche near Telluride
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a very large avalanche hit the valley floor off of Ajax Peak near Telluride around sunset on New Year's Eve. While a video wasn't published of the slide taking place, the organization did post a video of the snow cloud lingering after the avalanche subsided.
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Comments / 2