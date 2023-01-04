Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

Read full article on original website
Virginia State Police criminal history database down, restoration in progress
Virginia State Police said that they are working on restoring a network that police and courts use to access criminal background checks following an outage on Thursday. Police said they are making progress on the Virginia Criminal Information Network, which is used to check prior offenses, sexual offender registry, protective orders, as well as background checks when purchasing a firearm. The VCIN is used by law enforcement agencies, courts and even businesses.
Arizona’s shipping container wall on border is coming down
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the...
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It’s the latest...
Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law.
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
