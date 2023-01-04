Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

Virginia State Police said that they are working on restoring a network that police and courts use to access criminal background checks following an outage on Thursday. Police said they are making progress on the Virginia Criminal Information Network, which is used to check prior offenses, sexual offender registry, protective orders, as well as background checks when purchasing a firearm. The VCIN is used by law enforcement agencies, courts and even businesses.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO