Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll finally see a little snow return to western New York this weekend, but that’s all we’ll see – a little bit. Passing lake snow showers developing tonight in cooler air streaming over Lake Ontario will last into Saturday morning, then pushed south with a wind shift and cold front. We may see some decent snow showers for a few minutes, but it won’t last, and amounts will be minimal. Most of the area will see less than 1″. Any snow ends by the afternoon, and then we begin to see some clearing. This will set the stage for a chilly night, followed by some sunshine on Sunday. Highs both weekend days will hold in the middle 30s, which is seasonable for January. If you’re going to Orchard Park for the Bills game on Sunday, you’ll need your winter jacket, and sunglasses. A nice combination for January in Orchard Park!

NEW YORK STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO