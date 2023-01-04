Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003

Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce.
WHEC TV-10
Officials say 8 found dead in southern Utah home were victims of murder-suicide carried out by 42-year-old father
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Officials say 8 found dead in southern Utah home were victims of murder-suicide carried out by 42-year-old father.
WHEC TV-10
Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year must stand trial over whether the shooting was justified. Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor ordered Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner to stand...
WHEC TV-10
Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, Attorney General John O’Connor announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than $900...
WHEC TV-10
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was...
WHEC TV-10
DeWine OKs photo ID requirement, other election restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election...
WHEC TV-10
Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state’s most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren’t properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his...
WHEC TV-10
Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns
CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
WHEC TV-10
Oregon’s voter turnout led nation in 2022 election
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who now leads a national effort to expand voting from home, said 61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Some snow, some sun this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll finally see a little snow return to western New York this weekend, but that’s all we’ll see – a little bit. Passing lake snow showers developing tonight in cooler air streaming over Lake Ontario will last into Saturday morning, then pushed south with a wind shift and cold front. We may see some decent snow showers for a few minutes, but it won’t last, and amounts will be minimal. Most of the area will see less than 1″. Any snow ends by the afternoon, and then we begin to see some clearing. This will set the stage for a chilly night, followed by some sunshine on Sunday. Highs both weekend days will hold in the middle 30s, which is seasonable for January. If you’re going to Orchard Park for the Bills game on Sunday, you’ll need your winter jacket, and sunglasses. A nice combination for January in Orchard Park!
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Damp and gloomy weather continues for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to another cloudy and damp start on Wednesday. The damp weather has led to a build up of some fog across the region and this fog will likely stick around through a good chunk of the morning hours. Fog this morning will...
