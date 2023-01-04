New Year, New Chief: Leblanc talks plans to curb crime

While many returned to work Tuesday after the New Year holiday, Graig "Twin" Leblanc says his first official work week as chief of police started Saturday.

That's also when he says his 100-day plan went into effect. A proactive plan in nature, Leblanc tells KATC it's meant to curb violence and crime within the city by assigning more patrols, and bringing modernized police equipment into the picture, while also focusing on building the community's relationship with Opelousas Police Department — giving residents what Leblanc calls "a seat at the table."

Part of this involves the rebirth of the Junior Police Program in Opelousas. Out of commission since 2006, the department now hopes its return will help prevent the current uptick in violent crime and gun violence, much of which it says involves children and teenagers.

According to OPD, residents can expect to see these changes come April. Also in April, Leblanc says applications for the Junior Police Program will roll out.

