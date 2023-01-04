ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Paraglider injured on M trail

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwX0c_0k2WdAIn00

Gallatin County dispatch received a call for a paraglider injured on the M Trail on January 3, at 3:15 PM.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section along with American Medical Response, Bridger Canyon Fire, and U.S. Forest Service responded to the incident. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue deployed teams up the trail.

The paraglider was brought down the slope to the trailhead on a one-wheel litter. The paraglider was transported to the next higher level of care for further evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tc8ND_0k2WdAIn00

Sheriff Dan Springer reminds recreationalists that winter weather can result in an emergency situation quickly. He Sheriff Springer says it is important to be prepared for the weather and to have a safety plan.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Livingston meth dealer receives 10-year prison sentence

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say a Livingston man who distributed meth in Park and Gallatin counties while in possession of a firearm will serve 10 years in prison. Ryan King Steady pleaded guilty last June. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana released the following information:. A Livingston man...
LIVINGSTON, MT
mooseradio.com

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
CARDWELL, MT
NBCMontana

Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
BELGRADE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Bozeman Business Expands To New Locations

It's great to see homegrown businesses become successful and expand their reach beyond the Gallatin Valley. Montana is a place where small businesses are crucial to the sustainability and economies of towns and cities statewide. Locals prefer shopping at locally owned grocery stores, shops, and restaurants to support hard-working people.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman family welcomes first baby of the new year

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The first baby of the new year arrived in Bozeman Monday morning. The Flansaas family welcomed their second baby boy, Cooper. He weighed in at 8 pounds and close to 2-feet long. Cooper’s mother was in labor for about 40 hours. Now that he’s here, the...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t

When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
massachusettsnewswire.com

J.W. Heist Steakhouse opens its doors in Montana, a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail

BOZEMAN, Mont. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy