ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Michelle Romero sworn in as Mayor of Henderson

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037njy_0k2Wd7jr00

Michelle Romero was elected Mayor of Henderson in June 2022 and will assume office in January 2023. She previously served on the Henderson City Council, representing Ward I, and has been involved in local government for over 25 years.

As Mayor, Romero will work with fellow council members to set policies and make decisions for many aspects of local government for Nevada's second-largest city, which is known for being one of the best places to live in America and one of the nation's safest cities .

Mayor Romero also represents Henderson on the Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Health District, is one of the Chief Local Elected Officials overseeing the Board of Workforce Connections, is a member of the Clark County School District Oversight Panel for School Facilities, and is the Council representative to the Henderson Planning Commission.

A link to her full biography can be found on cityofhenderson.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pvamu.edu

PVAMU alumna takes office as Nevada’s first Black mayor

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Jan. 5, 2023) – Prairie View A&M University alumna Pamela Goynes-Brown ’84 has made history as Nevada’s first Black mayor. She officially took office for the City of North Las Vegas last month. Goynes-Brown, a longtime resident of North Las Vegas and longtime...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker's final vote questioned after move from Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shortly before being appointed as a rural Nevada judge last month over a deep pool of applicants, then-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore insisted to county officials that she was eligible for the judgeship because she had met the qualifications to be considered a local resident. But Fiore had continued her role on the City Council after her move to Nye County through the end of her term on Dec. 7, attending four meetings as councilwoman while living in the small desert town of Pahrump, near the California border. Her dual role as a Pahrump resident and councilwoman could have violated a Las Vegas city code that requires all members of the City Council to live in the ward they represent. Fiore’s move has also raised questions of whether she lived in Nye County long enough before taking the justice of the peace role. Now, the former state treasurer candidate is at the center of inquiries that could threaten to vacate both her final city council vote and her new judgeship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police chief retires effective next month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Effective February 28, Thedrick Andres will no longer be the top man of the Henderson Police Department. In an internal memo sent to all Henderson Police Department staff Thursday afternoon Chief Andres announced plans to retire calling the decision “bittersweet” and saying the reason was “primarily due to [my] his desire to move closer to my family.”
HENDERSON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.”   The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Is Las Vegas Still A Top City For Relocation?

Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas were all some of the fastest growing cities in the country for years. Their population grew steadily for many years. People are moving in and out of the Las Vegas area all the time – or are they? It looks like that might have changed over the past couple years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy