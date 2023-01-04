Michelle Romero sworn in as Mayor of Henderson

Michelle Romero was elected Mayor of Henderson in June 2022 and will assume office in January 2023. She previously served on the Henderson City Council, representing Ward I, and has been involved in local government for over 25 years.

As Mayor, Romero will work with fellow council members to set policies and make decisions for many aspects of local government for Nevada's second-largest city, which is known for being one of the best places to live in America and one of the nation's safest cities .

Mayor Romero also represents Henderson on the Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Health District, is one of the Chief Local Elected Officials overseeing the Board of Workforce Connections, is a member of the Clark County School District Oversight Panel for School Facilities, and is the Council representative to the Henderson Planning Commission.

A link to her full biography can be found on cityofhenderson.com .