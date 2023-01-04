Sources: Marvin Bagley III likely needs surgery on broken fingers, would miss 6-8 weeks

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will likely require surgery on his broken two fingers on his right hand and miss six to eight weeks, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Bagley sustained the injury Monday night in Portland.

