ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sources: Marvin Bagley III likely needs surgery on broken fingers, would miss 6-8 weeks

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Sasg_0k2WchzB00

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will likely require surgery on his broken two fingers on his right hand and miss six to eight weeks, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Bagley sustained the injury Monday night in Portland.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about theboneonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Is Anthony Edwards' immense talent ready to fulfill the burden of Minnesota's great expectations?

Anthony Edwards has busy ears. There are the whispers from Timberwolves teammates, as he’s heading back to the huddle, as he’s sitting on the bench, as he’s stepping out of the postgame showers. There is veteran guard Austin Rivers’ counsel and hype from the locker next door. Sitting courtside before every pregame warmup, Edwards attends assistant coach Joe Boylan’s private film lessons with an iPad in their lap. He’s wrapped in a constant exchange with head coach Chris Finch, the tactician tasked with sharpening Edwards into the most lethal but honed version he can be. And then there are however many voices in between.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don't wait to get Naji Marshall

Injuries have been a significant factor in the early stages of the new year for contenders and descenders alike. While this is cause for some dismay, injuries put the depth of talent in the NBA on full display. There’s seemingly always someone ready to step up and shine brighter in a bigger role. Without further ado, here are eight players to consider adding in fantasy leagues heading into Week 13.
102.5 The Bone

The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion

We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
BROOKLYN, NY
102.5 The Bone

Nuggets game paused for several minutes again due to bent rim

For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed several minutes due to a crooked rim. The Nuggets were no less frustrated this time. With the Cleveland Cavaliers in town, the Nuggets looked on their way to a win with a 96-82 lead. Then Cavaliers players noticed the alignment of the rim. What followed was an interruption, timed at seven minutes, in which Ball arena employees used ladders and a level to fix the issue again.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Answering the biggest questions ahead of Packers-Lions showdown

What was a dog of a game on the afternoon of Nov. 6 at Ford Field has turned into the game of the final week of the regular season at Lambeau Field. Imagine saying that after the Detroit Lions, with a 1-6 record entering that game two months ago, intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times yet only eked out a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers to send them home with a fifth straight loss and drop them to 3-6.
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy