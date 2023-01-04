Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrowhead lit blue and red as Damar Hamlin’s ‘condition improves’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after being injured on Monday night. The lighting choice of blue and red is in support of Hamlin, as those are the Bills’ colors.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Kansas City Chiefs share thoughts following Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are now hearing from the Chiefs after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tragically injured during Monday night’s football game. “It sent chills through my body when I was watching it,” Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. That was a feeling felt by many...
NFL: Bills-Bengals game canceled, clubs to consider neutral site for AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the NFL, the Bills-Bengals game has been canceled and clubs will consider a neutral site for the AFC Championship game. In a press release, the NFL said that the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night will not be resumed. Instead, it has been canceled.
Millions at stake for Kansas City in AFC Championship host scenario
Millions at stake for Kansas City in AFC Championship host scenario
Doctors: Suspected cause of Bills player’s collapse is most common in youth baseball
Doctors: Suspected cause of Bills player's collapse is most common in youth baseball

According to the NFL, the Bills-Bengals game has been canceled and clubs will consider a neutral site for the AFC Championship game.
Three former Chiefs named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023
CANTON, Ohio. (KCTV) - Three former Kansas City Chiefs were among 15 modern-era finalists selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The two most notable Chiefs listed were cornerback Albert Lewis and defensive end Jared Allen. Lewis spent 11 seasons with the Chiefs from 1983-1993, appearing in 150 regular season games during which he recorded 38 interceptions. He was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2007. This was the last year he was eligible to enter the Hall of Fame.
