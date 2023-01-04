ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

Concrete truck overturns in Warden

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mu8tW_0k2Wbv8K00

WARDEN — A large concrete boom truck skidded and overturned on S. County Road just in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Warden at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Warden Police Chief Rick Martin.

No one was injured in the accident, Martin said, though the driver was pinned in his cab as a result of the accident and had to be rescued by a firefighter with Grant County Fire District 4.

Martin said the concrete pumping truck owned by Hauser, Idaho-based Champion Concrete Pumping, was headed from the Tri-Cities through Warden to the new school construction site in Almira when the driver took his foot off the gas when reaching the top of a hill into Warden. As a result, the back wheels kept moving, prompting the truck to spin 180 degrees before hitting the curb and flipping over.

“The roads were extremely slick this morning,” Martin said.

The driver was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, Martin said.

The truck is a large concrete pumping truck frequently used to pour large foundations, Martin said. Because of the vehicle’s size and weight, the police chief said a special truck was dispatched from Spokane to help lift it, leaving it on its side for much of the day. Nearby overhead power lines prevented he use of a large crane to life the truck, Martin explained.

“Agrifix came out with two large rigs (to lift it), but they need another from Spokane,” he said. “It’s difficult to lift.”

Martin said despite the accident, very little hazardous material, such as motor fuel or engine coolant, leaked.

“It took a chunk out of the concrete, though,” he said.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 2

Related
98.3 The KEY

How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway

A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled

FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County

WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooting threat puts Quincy School District staff on high alert; extra patrols requested

QUINCY - A heightened police presence will remain in effect for some time following a threat that was made on social media, according to Quincy Police. Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says an anonymous Facebook profile replied to a mid-December Quincy School District post that asked people to buy tickets in advance of a basketball game between Quincy and Ephrata.
QUINCY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties

Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
kpq.com

State audit finds financial errors at local emergency care center

A nonprofit agency that works with regional healthcare facilities is taking steps to prevent further errors in its financial statements. Between 2019 and 2021, the state auditor's office says the North Central Emergency Care Council understated its revenue by 158-thousand dollars one year and 160-thousand dollars the following year. The...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
147
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy