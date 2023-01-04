Cedar City hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

CEDAR CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Intermountain Cedar City Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 2, at 6:27 p.m. Knight Daniel Kern weighs 9 pounds and 6 ounces, and is 21 inches long.

The delivery went well, the hospital says. Knight’s parents, Scout Osborn and Ryan Kern of Minersville, could not have been more proud. Osborn said the baby is a cuddler already. The newborn has a three-year-old brother, Ranger, back home waiting to meet him.

Osborn went into labor around 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, but the couple’s 40-minute journey to the hospital was not one to be rushed. Heavy snow covered the roads, and Kern said he drove 25 miles an hour to maximize safety.

“When I got to the hospital it was kind of the expectation, ‘Oh, we’ll have this baby in a few hours,’ and a few hours later, ‘Oh, we’ll have this baby in another few hours,’ but it wasn’t until 15 hours later he was born,” Osborn said.

Baby Knight. Courtesy of Intermountain Cedar City Hospital

Scout Osborn and Knight Kern. Courtesy of Intermountain Cedar City Hospital

(From left) Ryan Kern, Scout Osborn and Knight Kern. Courtesy of Intermountain Cedar City Hospital

The couple told the hospital that the family is used to being given unique names. Osborn is named after the protagonist of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird . And Knight’s name came to them as they made their way to the hospital.

“A while ago, we had three names we were trying to decide between, but for some reason, on the drive to the hospital, we decided none of the three worked, and we both decided on Knight,” Osborn said.

The new parents received a prize basket from Intermountain Healthcare to celebrate Knight’s birth.

“It’s always exciting to welcome our first baby of the year,” said Jenny Call, women and newborn services manager at Cedar City Hospital. “Knight is absolutely darling and we love being able to support our local moms with the very best care as they deliver their babies.”

