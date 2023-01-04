Read full article on original website
Search on for driver in deadly wrong-way hit-and-run collision on I-280
SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a wrong-way, head-on hit-and-run collision on southbound I-280 in San Francisco early Friday morning that left one person dead.According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a report of an incident just before 2 a.m. on I-280 near the Geneva Avenue and Ocean Avenue exits. A black Lexus SUV that was involved in a rollover crash was found blocking the left two lanes of northbound I-280. A Honda Civic was found on the opposite side of the freeway in the southbound direction, blocking the two right lanes. CHP...
DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family
SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Fire crews rescue one, search for second person at Antioch canal
ANTIOCH -- Contra Costa Fire rescue crews pulled one person from a canal in Antioch and were searching for a second Friday afternoon, authorities said.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Twitter account first posted about the rescue shortly after 2:30 p.m., asking people to avoid the area of Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria Drive in Antioch.A follow-up post indicated that one person had been pulled from the canal there and was receiving treatment. They were expected to be released at the sceneFirst responders were searching for a second person with rescue boat 281 and assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office helicopter. That search extended towards the west, authorities said. but was eventually called off shortly after 4:30 p.m. A second person was not found.
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
marinlocalnews.com
Kids involved in Ignacio crash on the 101; two killed
This is a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department:. A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael, CA and a 17-year-old girl from Novato were killed on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the result of a solo motor vehicle collision. Several people were also injured. The late night crash occurred on State Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard. Preliminary investigation completed by investigators is as follows:
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
Hwy 84 reopens after big-rig crash shut down traffic in both directions
(KRON) — Highway 84 near the 680 in Sunol has been reopened after a big-rig crash earlier shut down traffic in both directions. The big rig reportedly collided head-on with a Toyota Camry and then jackknifed. A tour bus then apparently got stuck trying to turn around. The driver in one of the vehicles was […]
Pedestrian briefly blocks lanes on San Mateo Bridge
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes were briefly blocked on the San Mateo Bridge Tuesday night due to police activity, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the traffic stoppage was due to a person jumping back and forth between the eastbound and westbound directions. CHP could not say whether the person was attempting […]
Victim hospitalized in serious condition following S.F. hotel fire
One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Friday night after becoming trapped by a fire at a hotel in the Mid-Market area of San Francisco. The fire was reported at the seven-story Seneca Hotel, located at 34 Sixth Street about a mile from the Civic Center Plaza, just before 5:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 1-ALARM FIRE 34 6th STREET WITH SUBJECT TRAPPED IN...
calmatters.network
Thieves steal washer and dryer from a Palo Alto home
A Midtown Palo Alto resident whose home was burglarized discovered an unusual kind of theft after their washer and dryer were stolen from the residence last month, according to police. The residential burglary, which occurred in the 3900 block of Stelling Drive, likely took place between the evening of Dec....
California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities
A California man is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said he intentionally drove himself and three others off 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla.
KTVU FOX 2
Raw video: Skyfox over Redwood Road closure in Alameda County
Skyfox flew above Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County on Thursday. The road is closed at mile marker 8.15 due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by storms.
Police activity prompts street closure in San Mateo
Police activity has closed down a boulevard in the North Central neighborhood of San Mateo, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run kills woman leaving New Year's block party
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco killed a woman leaving a New Year's Day party and injured another man, police said. San Francisco nightclub Great Northern said that Bess Chui was the victim who died after being hit by a Honda. The man who was injured is...
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
