San Mateo County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Search on for driver in deadly wrong-way hit-and-run collision on I-280

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a wrong-way, head-on hit-and-run collision on southbound I-280 in San Francisco early Friday morning that left one person dead.According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a report of an incident just before 2 a.m. on I-280 near the Geneva Avenue and Ocean Avenue exits. A black Lexus SUV that was involved in a rollover crash was found  blocking the left two lanes of northbound I-280. A Honda Civic was found on the opposite side of the freeway in the southbound direction, blocking the two right lanes. CHP...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family

SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire crews rescue one, search for second person at Antioch canal

ANTIOCH -- Contra Costa Fire rescue crews pulled one person from a canal in Antioch and were searching for a second Friday afternoon, authorities said.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Twitter account first posted about the rescue shortly after 2:30 p.m., asking people to avoid the area of Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria Drive in Antioch.A follow-up post indicated that one person had been pulled from the canal there and was receiving treatment. They were expected to be released at the sceneFirst responders were searching for a second person with rescue boat 281 and assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office helicopter. That search extended towards the west, authorities said. but was eventually called off shortly after 4:30 p.m. A second person was not found. 
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area.  A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH. 
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Kids involved in Ignacio crash on the 101; two killed

This is a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department:. A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael, CA and a 17-year-old girl from Novato were killed on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the result of a solo motor vehicle collision. Several people were also injured. The late night crash occurred on State Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard. Preliminary investigation completed by investigators is as follows:
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian briefly blocks lanes on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes were briefly blocked on the San Mateo Bridge Tuesday night due to police activity, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the traffic stoppage was due to a person jumping back and forth between the eastbound and westbound directions. CHP could not say whether the person was attempting […]
SAN MATEO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Victim hospitalized in serious condition following S.F. hotel fire

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Friday night after becoming trapped by a fire at a hotel in the Mid-Market area of San Francisco. The fire was reported at the seven-story Seneca Hotel, located at 34 Sixth Street about a mile from the Civic Center Plaza, just before 5:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 1-ALARM FIRE 34 6th STREET WITH SUBJECT TRAPPED IN...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Thieves steal washer and dryer from a Palo Alto home

A Midtown Palo Alto resident whose home was burglarized discovered an unusual kind of theft after their washer and dryer were stolen from the residence last month, according to police. The residential burglary, which occurred in the 3900 block of Stelling Drive, likely took place between the evening of Dec....
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
FREMONT, CA

