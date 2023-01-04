Read full article on original website
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air
(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm
(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
milpitasbeat.com
County of Santa Clara and Milpitas declare local emergency due to severe weather
As the Bay Area gets bashed by a severe winter rainstorm, Santa Clara County and Milpitas officials moved on Wednesday to declare a local emergency. Residents have been told to expect more rainy weather through this coming weekend and into next week. Region-wide, we’re seeing rivers, creeks, and streams at...
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
San Jose recycling service disrupted by brief strike
Local workers reached an agreement Friday afternoon with San Jose’s largest recycling hauler after a brief strike that threatened service for more than 175,000 homes. The strike came after Teamsters Local 350 and California Waste Solutions (CWS) deadlocked over a contract for 10 clerical workers who provide customer service. Union members claimed the company was taking away workers’ protections, while the recycling company said the union’s requests were unfair and unreasonable. Negotiations went until midnight Thursday but yielded little success, both the union and the company said.
San Jose struggles to reduce homeless count
San Jose’s unhoused population is not as big as initially reported, but the number of chronically homeless people continues to grow, new county data shows. A report released last month shows San Jose with 6,650 homeless people in 2022—a drop of roughly 100 people from when preliminary data was released in May. Despite the drop, the current homeless population in the city is still the largest San Jose has seen in 13 years. The change in San Jose didn’t impact the overall count for Santa Clara County, which is at 10,028 homeless people—the region’s highest number since 2007.
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police evacuate people living along waterways as rain pours
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the South Bay, the rain has been coming down steadily and now San Jose police are moving people living along the waterways out of those areas. The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday, making it mandatory for anyone living near rivers and creeks to evacuate.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Storm displaces San Jose homeless living along creeks
Geraldo Garcia had 10 minutes to pack his belongings, scramble into a car and leave his makeshift shelter near Coyote Creek. The threat of flooding from an unprecedented atmospheric river storm gave him barely enough time to grab his essentials. “I’m sad. I’m desperate. I really don’t know where to...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: National Weather Service issues flood watch for Santa Clara County on Jan. 4-5
Valley Water is closely monitoring the storm and potential flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Bay Area on Jan. 4 and 5, stating that “a strong storm system and atmospheric river will bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region from Wednesday and Thursday. This will increase the threat for widespread flooding and wind damage across the Bay Area & Central Coast.”
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill drenched
A formidable rain storm arrived in Morgan Hill this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-5, according to the National Weather Service.
