San Jose, CA

KRON4 News

Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air

(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose recycling service disrupted by brief strike

Local workers reached an agreement Friday afternoon with San Jose’s largest recycling hauler after a brief strike that threatened service for more than 175,000 homes. The strike came after Teamsters Local 350 and California Waste Solutions (CWS) deadlocked over a contract for 10 clerical workers who provide customer service. Union members claimed the company was taking away workers’ protections, while the recycling company said the union’s requests were unfair and unreasonable. Negotiations went until midnight Thursday but yielded little success, both the union and the company said.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose struggles to reduce homeless count

San Jose’s unhoused population is not as big as initially reported, but the number of chronically homeless people continues to grow, new county data shows. A report released last month shows San Jose with 6,650 homeless people in 2022—a drop of roughly 100 people from when preliminary data was released in May. Despite the drop, the current homeless population in the city is still the largest San Jose has seen in 13 years. The change in San Jose didn’t impact the overall count for Santa Clara County, which is at 10,028 homeless people—the region’s highest number since 2007.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police evacuate people living along waterways as rain pours

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the South Bay, the rain has been coming down steadily and now San Jose police are moving people living along the waterways out of those areas. The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday, making it mandatory for anyone living near rivers and creeks to evacuate.
SAN JOSE, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news: National Weather Service issues flood watch for Santa Clara County on Jan. 4-5

Valley Water is closely monitoring the storm and potential flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Bay Area on Jan. 4 and 5, stating that “a strong storm system and atmospheric river will bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region from Wednesday and Thursday. This will increase the threat for widespread flooding and wind damage across the Bay Area & Central Coast.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill drenched

A formidable rain storm arrived in Morgan Hill this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-5, according to the National Weather Service.
MORGAN HILL, CA

