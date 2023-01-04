ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man wanted after police say he touched friend’s daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched a young girl. Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery concerning a victim under the age of 13. Detectives say Abel touched his friend’s daughter while in the child’s bedroom. Efforts to locate Abel have been unsuccessful so far.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
radio7media.com

Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms

THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL MAILBOXES THROUGHOUT BEDFORD COUNTY HAVE BEEN VANDALIZED, TAKEN AND DISCARDED IN VARIOUS PLACES. IF YOU ARE MISSING A MAILBOX, PLEASE CONTACT THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
fox17.com

Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Baby girl inside stolen car injured after suspect crashes

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A baby girl inside a stolen car was injured Tuesday after police say a 15-year-old suspect crashed the vehicle. The Tullahoma Police Department received a call Tuesday about a vehicle stolen outside the UPS store at 1801 North Jackson St., according to a department media release. Officers later learned an infant girl was inside the car when it was stolen.
TULLAHOMA, TN

