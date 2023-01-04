Read full article on original website
Suspect jailed for allegedly stabbing man in Franklin parking lot
A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Franklin.
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle
Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week.
Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested on separate charges for rape, burglary
Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list were taken into custody this week on charges of rape and burglary.
Kevion Davis Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Nashville
January 5, 2023 – Teams of detectives are working to locate Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen who was walking out of Resha’s Market at 717 25th Avenue North. The victim,...
WSMV
Man wanted after police say he touched friend’s daughter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched a young girl. Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery concerning a victim under the age of 13. Detectives say Abel touched his friend’s daughter while in the child’s bedroom. Efforts to locate Abel have been unsuccessful so far.
wvlt.tv
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer, wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges, is dead after being shot by a SWAT officer at his Hermitage home. Metro Nashville Police said Mark Capps, 54, was wanted for kidnapping his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. The shooting happened...
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Fourth murder of the year, Nashville police investigate dead man left in grass
The resident shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Residences at Stonebrook Apartments, 316 Hickory Trace Drive, has been identified as Lubunga Lumenge. He died at the scene.
wgnsradio.com
Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Preschool, Stays for Over an Hour, Stealing Food, an iPad and a Gift Card
(Murfreesboro, TN) A burglary that occurred late last year remains under investigation. Evidently, the crime took place just 9-days before Christmas at a location few would think would ever be a target for burglary… a preschool for children. Police report the break-in happened on December 16, 2022 at Stepping...
Giles County narcotics officers conduct underage vape sting
A 62% failure rate - that's the sad percentage of how many times Giles County store clerks illegally sold vape products to an underage minor working with the Giles County Sheriff's department.
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
radio7media.com
Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms
THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL MAILBOXES THROUGHOUT BEDFORD COUNTY HAVE BEEN VANDALIZED, TAKEN AND DISCARDED IN VARIOUS PLACES. IF YOU ARE MISSING A MAILBOX, PLEASE CONTACT THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at driver for ‘brake checking’
An 18-year-old is facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver for brake checking him in Nashville.
fox17.com
Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
wgnsradio.com
$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
wvlt.tv
Baby girl inside stolen car injured after suspect crashes
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A baby girl inside a stolen car was injured Tuesday after police say a 15-year-old suspect crashed the vehicle. The Tullahoma Police Department received a call Tuesday about a vehicle stolen outside the UPS store at 1801 North Jackson St., according to a department media release. Officers later learned an infant girl was inside the car when it was stolen.
Man dead following shooting in Madison
One person is dead following a shooting in Madison.
