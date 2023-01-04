Read full article on original website
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
New Portsmouth Police Chief: It's time to come together to save city
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. New Portsmouth Police Chief: It's time to come together to save city.
WAVY News 10
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake.
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher.
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth PD to hold community vigil
Portsmouth police are inviting the community to honor all of the lives lost to gun violence. The city recently saw a wave of violence heading into the new year.
WAVY News 10
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement.
WAVY News 10
Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured.
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
Chapman calls her firing as Portsmouth City Manager 'expected'
On Tuesday, five of the seven members of the city council voted to fire chapman during their first meeting of the new year.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Unaccounted gift card audit plays role in Chapman’s firing, sources say
During the first Portsmouth City Council meeting of the year, Councilman Bill Moody made the motion to fire Tonya Chapman.
A closer look at performance allegations against ousted Portsmouth city manager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tonya Chapman is out, and Mimi Terry is Portsmouth’s new interim city manager. “I wanted to give six months to see what was going to be different, but we can’t afford six months to continue like we did for the last six months,” said Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke.
WAVY News 10
Lucas-Burke selected as Portsmouth’s vice mayor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor. Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.
Portsmouth hosts prayer vigil as number of crimes rise
With crime up and the numbers being down in police departments across the country, Portsmouth is now calling on men and women of the cloth.
Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House closing in February
Downtown Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House will permanently close on February 3. Proprietor Phil Smith says they're making the announcement early to give their employees time to find a place to go.
Gallery: Large police presence at Newport News Elementary School following shooting
A large police presence is seen late Friday afternoon following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life
"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
yourerie
Full Press Brief: NN Police Chief Steve Drews holds press briefing following shooting at Richneck Elementary School
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew holds a press briefing following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School. Full Press Brief: NN Police Chief Steve Drews holds press briefing following shooting at Richneck Elementary School.
Possible laptop of VB mass shooter now in attorney’s hands
A laptop computer believed to have belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter is still not in the hands of law enforcement, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed it has exchanged hands.
