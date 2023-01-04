Jordan Anderson, who excelled at safety for Bowling Green State University’s football team before entering the transfer portal, announced via Twitter on Friday night he will play his final collegiate season at UCLA. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound standout and 2021 second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection will be joining a UCLA squad that is coming off its best season in eight years. The Bruins went 9-4 in 2022, including a season-opening 45-17 win over BGSU, to post its best record since the 2014 team went 10-3. Meet me in Hollywood ???????? pic.twitter.com/zWWmx7UN2V Anderson totaled 180 tackles (99 solo), including 11 for loss, and recorded five interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in his BGSU career. He appeared in 40 games, including 34 starts, over the past four seasons.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO