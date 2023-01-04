Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. has some of the most dirt roads in Alabama
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Besides the concern over structural damage from tornadoes and severe weather, heavy rains can also take a toll on Geneva County’s infrastructure. With more than 500 miles of dirt roads, it seems proactive action by Geneva County’s road and bridge personnel over recent years has reduced a large number of washouts.
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wdhn.com
Community, school staff recap severe weather impact on Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan residents were woken up out of their sleep due to severe storms sweeping across the area Wednesday morning. “I woke up to a giant bang the picture frames on my wall were shaking and there was a lot of flashing lights from the lightning outside,” Rabren said.
wdhn.com
Dothan contractor to begin resurfacing roads
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin resurfacing roads on Thursday. MidSouth Paving will resurface Chapelwood Drive (Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road) and Hayne Drive (Flowers Chapel Road to the Cul-de-sac) starting Thursday, January 5 until Friday, January 6. Drivers should be mindful of crews working...
wdhn.com
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
wtvy.com
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
wdhn.com
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland hopes to see Highway four-lane work begin in 2023
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland believes 2023 is going to be a great year for eastern through central Geneva County. Mayor Strickland believes that early this year, the Alabama Department of Transportation will. release full details on the expansion of Highway 52 through Hartford. The expansion...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat overnight and into Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. ABC Academy - Closed. Bethlehem Child...
wdhn.com
Severe threat this morning; calmer weather to follow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our line of showers and storms continues to push eastward through the region. The leading edge of the line will be where storms will have the best chance to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two the main threats. The line will exit the region by 10 AM along with the front, and we’ll see skies gradually clear behind it as drier air filters in. We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s one more time for highs.
wtvy.com
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather that moved across Alabama throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning caused storm damage and power outages. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
wdhn.com
Service, business delays and closures due to severe weather
(WDHN)— With severe weather moving through the area, it’s important to stay up to date on all the business, organization, and service delays and closures in the area. Dothan Specialty Clinic, a doctor’s office which specializes in cardiology, urology, dermatology, and rheumatology, will have a delayed opening until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
elba-clipper.com
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a “proactive” approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high...
waltonso.org
POSTAL WORKER SPOTS BRUSH FIRE THAT SPREAD TO A NEARBY HOME; FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES
A mail carrier spots a large outside fire that had spread to a home in Paxton and calls for help. At 2:34 PM on Thursday, January 5th, a United States Postal Service worker was delivering mail on North Suttles Road in Paxton when they noticed heavy smoke in the area. The postal worker immediately called 911 and stated there was an outside fire that had spread to a nearby single-story house and a vehicle that was parked in the yard. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a small blaze starting to burn the back right corner of the home. Deputies also reported the fire spreading into nearby wooded area and threatening to jump the street where a mobile home was located.
wdhn.com
Two Wiregrass towns are no longer considered urban, according to the Federal Census Bureau
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— Two Wiregrass cities have lost their urban status after the latest Federal Census change. On December 2022, the United States Census Bureau reported they are redefining the term Urban Areas following the 2020 census. The criteria for urban and rural criteria are reviewed and revised every census.
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
