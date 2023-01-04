ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Osborne, Lavagnino to lead Santa Barbara County Association of Governments in 2023

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com
syvnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc

Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours. The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m....
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug

Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023

I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel rescue two dogs from creek

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a pair of dogs that had entered storm waters in a creek Thursday in Goleta. Two canine pals were caught up in the swift waters of San Jose Creek at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched along with a unit from animal control while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office was contacted. One dog was rescued via a firefighter using a rope. The second dog was rescued by a three-person team that entered the water and escorted the animal to safety.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County

(Radar track at 7 AM Thursday) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official information...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Reports Felony Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Camarillo Gang Member

January 6, 2023 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into Jacob Oseguera for felony assault, attempted robbery and possession of an illegal weapon. On 09/07/2022, Camarillo patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Take Five...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County

Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “bomb cyclone.” The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy