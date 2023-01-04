Osborne, Lavagnino to lead Santa Barbara County Association of Governments in 2023

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a pair of dogs that had entered storm waters in a creek Thursday in Goleta. Two canine pals were caught up in the swift waters of San Jose Creek at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched along with a unit from animal control while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office was contacted. One dog was rescued via a firefighter using a rope. The second dog was rescued by a three-person team that entered the water and escorted the animal to safety.

