Osborne, Lavagnino to lead Santa Barbara County Association of Governments in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention
As Noozhawk begins a new year, we want to say thank you to you, our readers. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our Hawks Club members, we exceeded our year-end fundraising goal of $90,000. An impressive 2,443 of you helped us raise more than $92,000 to invest directly in...
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: Cleanup of Santa Barbara's waterfront underway, Goleta to review housing plan
City of Santa Barbara is cleaning up its waterfront after storm. The City of Santa Barbara said today its waterfront and harbor were hit hard by large swell and high tides overnight and this morning. The city says staff are cleaning up sand and debris from the swells and are asking the public to keep their distance.
kclu.org
Cuyama Valley airstrip, in Santa Barbara County, is back open after years of disrepair
The Cuyama Valley’s L88 airstrip was saved from closure by a community effort to raise funds for repairs. "Small town airstrips are dying out in California, so preserving this was a pretty historical event," said Em Johnson, from community non-profit Blue Sky Center, who manage and maintain the airstrip.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc
Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours. The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m....
Noozhawk
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm
The rain storm that hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels. The post Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire
One man died in a condominium fire on Friday morning in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Ave, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. The post One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
lacademie.com
17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023
I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response
The Santa Maria Fire Department is sending seven members to the south county Regional Task Force 12 to assist Santa Barbara county's storm response. The post Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 154 closed due to rock slides as Central Coast sees downed trees and flooding
Evacuations remain in effect for Santa Barbara County residents near recent burn areas.
Update: Evacuations lifted in Santa Barbara County after severe storms; Hwy. 154 closed
Santa Barbara County areas have received several inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Fire personnel rescue two dogs from creek
Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a pair of dogs that had entered storm waters in a creek Thursday in Goleta. Two canine pals were caught up in the swift waters of San Jose Creek at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched along with a unit from animal control while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office was contacted. One dog was rescued via a firefighter using a rope. The second dog was rescued by a three-person team that entered the water and escorted the animal to safety.
Temporary prescription refill waivers for Santa Barbara and San Mateo Counties
The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Santa Barbara and San Mateo counties may receive emergency prescription refills now through Jan. 15 due to flooding.
kvta.com
A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County
(Radar track at 7 AM Thursday) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official information...
Stearns Wharf closed to the public until further notice
Stearns Wharf is closed to both car and foot traffic as of 4 p.m. Thursday following rainfall and high surf tides. The post Stearns Wharf closed to the public until further notice appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties saw more pet surrenders at a time when animal adoptions decreased nationally
It started with a Facebook rumor. People on the Lost Pets of San Luis Obispo County group wondered and debated in December if pet owners surrendered their older dogs to shelters to make room for new puppies arriving as Christmas gifts. "Please tell me people really don't do this!?" commented...
goldrushcam.com
Ventura County Sheriff's Department Reports Felony Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Camarillo Gang Member
January 6, 2023 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into Jacob Oseguera for felony assault, attempted robbery and possession of an illegal weapon. On 09/07/2022, Camarillo patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Take Five...
Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County
Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “bomb cyclone.” The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of […]
syvnews.com
Northern Santa Barbara County holds its breath as bomb cyclone nears Central Coast
Northern Santa Barbara County seemed to be holding its breath Wednesday, waiting for the “bomb cyclone” weather forecasters predicted will hit the area with high winds, heavy rain and the potential for debris flows and flooding overnight. After a spate of gusty winds in the morning and some...
Comments / 0