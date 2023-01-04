'That's a long haul. You scared of planes?': body cam footage of Indiana traffic stop shows Moscow murder suspect on drive to Pennsylvania

Read full article on original website
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911
Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Vox
The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders
Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Lafourche sheriff: One dead after "possible shooting"
According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, detectives were called to Market Street in Raceland sometime before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded the teacher...
5 teens shot in Chicago including one fatally within 24 hours
From Friday afternoon into Saturday morning five teenagers have been shot in Chicago including one fatally ranging from 14-17 years old. The fatal shooting occurred in West Lawndale.
