Pennsylvania State

'That's a long haul. You scared of planes?': body cam footage of Indiana traffic stop shows Moscow murder suspect on drive to Pennsylvania

 3 days ago
New York Post

Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911

Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
MOSCOW, ID
Vox

The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders

Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE

