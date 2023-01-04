ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Deputies arrest man after high-speed pursuit along stretch of 2 fatal crashes

By Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
A Port St. Lucie man was charged after a high speed pursuit along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Dylan Brown, 19, was charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony, after refusing to pull over on Sunday at Baker Street. He was taken to the Martin County Jail and pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

A deputy patrolling the area saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff's Office said they were weaving in and out between lanes, and appeared to be racing.

Though the deputy turned on his blue lights, Brown initially refused to pull over and continued to flee for about a half mile until coming to a stop because of traffic and red light.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue a high-visibility operation on the stretch of U.S. 1 from Baker Road north to Eugenia Street in Jensen Beach.

On Oct. 18 , 18-year-old driver of a Tesla was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with a Chrysler minivan along UA 1 and Baker Road. Two occupants in the Tesla and the couple in the minivan died.

On Dec. 26 , a 22-year-old man driving an Infiniti Q60 suffered "incapacitating injuries" in a crash that killed a man driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck on US 1 near the intersection with Northwest Eugenia Street in Jensen Beach.

Related
treasurecoast.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of fatally running over girlfriend following domestic dispute

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Dec. 29, 2022, Drew Leibrock and his girlfriend were "involved in an ongoing domestic dispute that continued through the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022."
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Collision with a Sedan in Sebastian Monday

Indian River County - Tuesday January 2, 2023: A Fort Pierce man died late Monday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a sedan. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that the crash occurred shortly after 5 pm Monday at the intersection of Barber Street and U.S. #1 in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

