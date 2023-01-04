I reuse my toilet paper — but people say that’s going ‘too far’

How far would you go to save the environment?

While many try to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and attempt to recycle, one woman left people dumbfounded after revealing what she claimed is reusable toilet paper.

A team member from Net Zero Company — which reportedly makes “Earth friendly products for everyday life” — acknowledged that the item is controversial but insisted that it’s worth it.

“After the global toilet paper shortage of 2020, we came out with our reusable version,” she explained in a TikTok clip .

“And to the 56,000 comments in disapproval of it, it’s meant to wipe water off — you know, like drying off after a shower,” she added.

According to the woman in the clip, those who have made the bold move from toilet tissue to organic cotton “have loved” the change, noting that it’s “way softer” than supermarket toilet paper.

The woman admitted it’s the company’s “most controversial product.” Tiktok / netzerocompany

However, she did note that the reusable stuff is best paired with a bidet , with which one can seemingly rinse off the cloth. She then suggested collecting all the used “paper” and putting it in a bag to launder and then reuse.

@netzerocompany Whether you’re team Reusable Toilet Paper or not 😅, each of sustainable swap you make with us has made/will make a difference! 💚 We can’t thank you enough for choosing to be the change 🐢 Learn more about our mission and impact on our website! 🌱 #sustainability #lowwaste #zerowaste #plasticfree #ecotok #ecofriendly #reusables ♬ . – brooklyn🍃🇲🇽

Noting that “27,000 trees are cut down daily to make toilet paper,” the reusable TP enthusiast is a big fan — but not everyone agrees.

“Sorry no I am all about saving the earth this is too far,” one user wrote.

“I’m all for the reusable items but toilet paper is to [sic] far,” agreed another, while one naysayer crassly pondered, “Imagine you have guests and theirs [sic] skid marks on the previously used ones on the roll.”

One commenter also suggested a potential negative impact of the process: “All the extra washing .. is that good for the environment?”