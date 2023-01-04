ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I reuse my toilet paper — but people say that’s going ‘too far’

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITD04_0k2WaY3w00

How far would you go to save the environment?

While many try to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and attempt to recycle, one woman left people dumbfounded after revealing what she claimed is reusable toilet paper.

A team member from Net Zero Company — which reportedly makes “Earth friendly products for everyday life” — acknowledged that the item is controversial but insisted that it’s worth it.

“After the global toilet paper shortage of 2020, we came out with our reusable version,” she explained in a TikTok clip .

“And to the 56,000 comments in disapproval of it, it’s meant to wipe water off — you know, like drying off after a shower,” she added.

According to the woman in the clip, those who have made the bold move from toilet tissue to organic cotton “have loved” the change, noting that it’s “way softer” than supermarket toilet paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvlaq_0k2WaY3w00
The woman admitted it’s the company’s “most controversial product.”
Tiktok / netzerocompany

However, she did note that the reusable stuff is best paired with a bidet , with which one can seemingly rinse off the cloth. She then suggested collecting all the used “paper” and putting it in a bag to launder and then reuse.

@netzerocompany

Whether you’re team Reusable Toilet Paper or not 😅, each of sustainable swap you make with us has made/will make a difference! 💚 We can’t thank you enough for choosing to be the change 🐢 Learn more about our mission and impact on our website! 🌱 #sustainability #lowwaste #zerowaste #plasticfree #ecotok #ecofriendly #reusables

♬ . – brooklyn🍃🇲🇽

Noting that “27,000 trees are cut down daily to make toilet paper,” the reusable TP enthusiast is a big fan — but not everyone agrees.

“Sorry no I am all about saving the earth this is too far,” one user wrote.

“I’m all for the reusable items but toilet paper is to [sic] far,” agreed another, while one naysayer crassly pondered, “Imagine you have guests and theirs [sic] skid marks on the previously used ones on the roll.”

One commenter also suggested a potential negative impact of the process: “All the extra washing .. is that good for the environment?”

Comments / 2

Related
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
New York Post

I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash

One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Parade

Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Tyla

Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate

People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy