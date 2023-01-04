Southwest recovering from server failure that left millions stranded over the holidays

Michael Boyd, President of the Boyd Group International joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss what Southwest did wrong, how it can be avoided in the future, and how they are making it up to the customers affected by the server failure.

“I think what they had to do was say stop everything, let everything settle, and then we'll put the pieces back together and yeah, they didn't have the right I.T. systems but that they worked fair up till now. They were working to improve it. But when this weather issue happened, their entire system collapsed. It was not intentional,” commented Boyd

Later he said, “Bob Jordan, the man running it, He's a man of incredible integrity. He's gonna take care of it and frankly, he's running ahead of the Department of Transportation. He's making commitments for Southwest Airlines to their customers before the guys in Washington even think about it. So we've got an airline that's taken this bull by the horns.”

