Fort Payne, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Cougar boys fall short against Huffman, 54-46

By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor CLAY – Wednesday night, the Clay Chalkville Cougars got off to a slow start and dug a hole they could not get out of against cross-town rivals the Huffman Vikings.  “Huffman dominated the first two quarters with a physical brand of basketball.  They won the battle in the paint and […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody boys fall to Guntersville 72-50

By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor GUNTERSVILLE – The Moody Blue Devil boys’ basketball team travelled to Guntersville on Wednesday night and made the long drive back home with a tough loss.  Despite putting together a good second and third quarter, the Blue Devils just could not overcome a slow start in the first and the […]
MOODY, AL
easportstoday.com

The floor is yours

Talladega High School officials will formally dedicate the refurbished floor in The Round Palace to former coach Chucky Miller. Chucky Miller retired from coaching in 2020, just a couple weeks before “the whole world shut down there for a while,” and never got the retirement party due a man who put in more than 40 years in his chosen profession.
TALLADEGA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football

Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
sylacauganews.com

Pinhoti Trail hiker last seen in Sylacauga reported missing

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man planning to hike the Pinhoti and Appalachian Trails has gone missing, and the Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find him. Joshua Bryan Phillips, 41, was last seen in the Sylacauga area on Dec. 15. Phillips is a white...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

UAB doctor discusses sudden cardiac arrest in athletes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Doctors say sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death on the playing field. There are three sports that account for a majority of the cases. Physicians say those are soccer, basketball, and football. Physicians say they group cardiac arrest patients into two age categories....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama

Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
NORTHPORT, AL
Trussville, AL
