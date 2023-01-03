Read full article on original website
Cougar boys fall short against Huffman, 54-46
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor CLAY – Wednesday night, the Clay Chalkville Cougars got off to a slow start and dug a hole they could not get out of against cross-town rivals the Huffman Vikings. “Huffman dominated the first two quarters with a physical brand of basketball. They won the battle in the paint and […]
Moody boys fall to Guntersville 72-50
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor GUNTERSVILLE – The Moody Blue Devil boys’ basketball team travelled to Guntersville on Wednesday night and made the long drive back home with a tough loss. Despite putting together a good second and third quarter, the Blue Devils just could not overcome a slow start in the first and the […]
The floor is yours
Talladega High School officials will formally dedicate the refurbished floor in The Round Palace to former coach Chucky Miller. Chucky Miller retired from coaching in 2020, just a couple weeks before “the whole world shut down there for a while,” and never got the retirement party due a man who put in more than 40 years in his chosen profession.
Alabama Basketball: SEC Hoops headed in right direction and not
Alabama Basketball and nine other SEC teams have played two conference games. Four SEC basketball teams have played just one conference game. Despite the fact it is WAY too early to predict any end-of-season outcomes, predictions are available in abundance. I could do the same in this post, but instead,...
A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football
Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
Pinhoti Trail hiker last seen in Sylacauga reported missing
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man planning to hike the Pinhoti and Appalachian Trails has gone missing, and the Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find him. Joshua Bryan Phillips, 41, was last seen in the Sylacauga area on Dec. 15. Phillips is a white...
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
UAB doctor discusses sudden cardiac arrest in athletes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Doctors say sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death on the playing field. There are three sports that account for a majority of the cases. Physicians say those are soccer, basketball, and football. Physicians say they group cardiac arrest patients into two age categories....
Bill Noble Park in Gardendale is getting a new $32 million makeover
Gardendale, something new and fun is coming to town. The redevelopment of Bill Noble Park is in the works to attract athletes from the region. Read on to learn when this park will be ready to use and what will be there. A new Bill Noble Park is coming. Named...
Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama
Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
Possible severe local weather looming for Tuesday afternoon, evening
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tornado watch for Jefferson County until 5 p.m. This comes on top of a hazardous weather outlook statement that includes St. Clair County which was issued by NWS over the past weekend. Storms moving across Alabama from west to easy […]
