ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Illinois looks for answers, hopes to find them at Northwestern

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPfBY_0k2WaA7k00

Can Illinois figure itself out in time for the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule?

The answers might start to come Wednesday night when it makes the bus trip to Evanston, Ill., for a clash with Northwestern.

A team good enough to beat UCLA and Texas was also bad enough to lose at home to Penn State by 15 points and then be a no-show in the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri, getting blown out 93-71.

The Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) tuned up for their stretch of conference games on Thursday night with an expected 85-52 home rout of Bethune-Cookman. Dain Dainja stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, six rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots in his first start of the season.

Coach Brad Underwood, who at times has been critical of Illinois’ focus and practice habits, was pleased with the effort.

“I thought we had good focus — especially early,” he said. “Our week of practice helped prepare us to do that defensively.”

What they did was limit Bethune-Cookman to 20 percent shooting in the first half and 29.3 percent for the game while forcing 21 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Northwestern (10-3, 1-1) missed a chance to start 2-0 in conference play after dropping a 73-57 decision at home Sunday night against Ohio State. The Wildcats simply couldn’t make shots, going 19 of 67 from the field and 9 of 31 on 3-pointers.

“I thought we were ready to play,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “Offensively, our struggles really started to affect our defense, which is a human-nature thing.”

The Wildcats have been solid on the defensive end, allowing opponents to shoot just 36 percent on the season, but Ohio State made good on 46.4 percent of its field goal tries while earning a 46-37 advantage on the boards. That negated Chase Audige’s team-high 16 points.

Illinois leads the all-time series 144-42 and has won eight in a row.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive

Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement

Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tarique Barnes, veteran Illinois LB, reveals decision on 2023 season

Tarique Barnes is a veteran linebacker and defensive leader for Illinois. On Thursday, Barnes revealed his plans for the 2023 season. In a brief statement on Twitter, Barnes wrote “Let’s ride Illini Nation,” along with a graphic that said “I’m back.” A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Barnes will play a fifth season for the Illini in 2023.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season

Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
MACON COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place

There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
DECATUR, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy